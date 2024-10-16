Dundee Planning Ahead: Discovery Point transformation and new city centre cafe bid

Discovery Point is looking to enhance its tourist offering as the latest proposals in a £12m transformation plan are unveiled.

The Dundee Heritage Trust has submitted an application to the local authority seeking permission to renovate the attraction.

Included in the plans is a relocation of the existing cafe to a “prominent location” overlooking the Tay.

This will have a new glazed opening offering a “fantastic cafe experience and the best view of the Tay in the city”.

The application also seeks permission to make additional alternations, including creating a new south-east opening and balcony and a permanent gallery on the ground floor.

Former barber shop in line for café transformation

A former city centre barber shop is set to be turned into a late-night cafe.

The Commercial Street unit used to be home to The Mantuary before it closed in May.

Now an application has been lodged to transform it into a dining venue called Archies.

According to the business website, customers can enjoy the finest coffee and pastries by day and as night falls, indulge in sharing platters, cocktails, wines and spirits.

A concept menu submitted with the application details that Archies could offer a mix of Focaccia sandwiches served with salad and Torres chips, Artisan pies, grazing boards and bar snacks.

Petrol station expansion

Meanwhile, the JET petrol station on Forfar Road could be in line for an extension.

Plans have been submitted seeking permission for an additional storey and rear extension.

The proposal aims to improve the provision of toilets to customers whilst also ensuring

that garage has suitable storage for stock on the first floor.

It’s detailed that the plans will also “eliminate the need for storage containers on the site to create a better visual appearance and increase security”.

Former family centre demolition

A former family support facility in Dundee that has become an “unwanted target for vandalism” looks set to be demolished.

An application has been submitted Dundee City Council outlining proposals to raze the former Bruce Street Child & Family Centre.

The single storey building has been vacant for a number of years.

According to a form submitted on behalf of the applicants – GMC Ventures Ltd – it has subsequently “fallen into a state of disrepair” and become a “danger”.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Discovery Point

Archies café

JET filling station

Bruce Street demolition