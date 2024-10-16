Dundee Planning Ahead: Discovery Point transformation and new city centre cafe bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Planning Ahead: Discovery Point transformation and new city centre cafe bid

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
Former city centre barber shop The Mantuary is set to be turned into a late-night cafe. Image: DC Thomson.
Former city centre barber shop The Mantuary is set to be turned into a late-night cafe. Image: DC Thomson.

Discovery Point is looking to enhance its tourist offering as the latest proposals in a £12m transformation plan are unveiled.

The Dundee Heritage Trust has submitted an application to the local authority seeking permission to renovate the attraction.

Included in the plans is a relocation of the existing cafe to a “prominent location” overlooking the Tay.

How Discovery Point could look if the proposals are approved. Image: Aim Design.

This will have a new glazed opening offering a “fantastic cafe experience and the best view of the Tay in the city”.

The application also seeks permission to make additional alternations, including creating a new south-east opening and balcony and a permanent gallery on the ground floor.

Former barber shop in line for café transformation

A former city centre barber shop is set to be turned into a late-night cafe.

The Commercial Street unit used to be home to The Mantuary before it closed in May.

Now an application has been lodged to transform it into a dining venue called Archies.

Insider former barber shop The Mantuary, which shut earlier this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

According to the business website, customers can enjoy the finest coffee and pastries by day and as night falls, indulge in sharing platters, cocktails, wines and spirits.

A concept menu submitted with the application details that Archies could offer a mix of Focaccia sandwiches served with salad and Torres chips, Artisan pies, grazing boards and bar snacks.

Petrol station expansion

Meanwhile, the JET petrol station on Forfar Road could be in line for an extension.

Plans have been submitted seeking permission for an additional storey and rear extension.

The Jet garage on Forfar Road. Image: DC Thomson.

The proposal aims to improve the provision of toilets to customers whilst also ensuring
that garage has suitable storage for stock on the first floor.

It’s detailed that the plans will also “eliminate the need for storage containers on the site to create a better visual appearance and increase security”.

Former family centre demolition

A former family support facility in Dundee that has become an “unwanted target for vandalism” looks set to be demolished.

An application has been submitted Dundee City Council outlining proposals to raze the former Bruce Street Child & Family Centre.

The former Bruce Street Child and Family Centre, which has been vacant for a number of years. Image: DC Thomson.

The single storey building has been vacant for a number of years.

According to a form submitted on behalf of the applicants – GMC Ventures Ltd – it has subsequently “fallen into a state of disrepair” and become a “danger”.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Discovery Point

Archies café

JET filling station

Bruce Street demolition

