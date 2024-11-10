Angus trader acquitted after using counterfeit ‘movie money’ to buy nurse’s Apple watch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus trader acquitted after using counterfeit ‘movie money’ to buy nurse’s Apple watch

Daniel Tait handed over a wad of phoney £20 notes after agreeing the Gumtree sale but the allegation he knew it was fake was not proven.

By Ross Gardiner
Daniel Tait
Daniel Tait at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A trader from Angus has been cleared of criminality after paying a nurse for an Apple watch using a wad of “movie money” prop cash.

Convicted thief Daniel Tait, 28, stood trial accused of knowingly tendering counterfeit cash as genuine to unsuspecting nurse Chloe Churchill.

Miss Churchill said she felt “betrayed” when she found the payment was a pile of ten phoney Bank of England £20 notes – each printed with “movie money”.

“Shocked” Tait quickly returned the phone.

The allegation was found not proven by Sheriff Derek Reekie following a trial which lasted two days at Forfar Sheriff Court.

He said: “I suspect very much there’s a lot more to this but I can’t convict on suspicion.”

Earlier this year, Tait was reprimanded by the same sheriff for cashing in on more than £1000 worth of phoney Facebook Marketplace sales and depositing his ill-gotten gains into investment accounts.

Suspicious sale

Miss Churchill, 27, told the trial she listed an Apple Watch on selling site Gumtree and agreed a price of £200 with Tait.

On February 1 2022, she met him in Forfar for the handover but was immediately suspicious.

“I was given an address in Forfar to meet him.

“The house looked empty. He came from the opposite direction. He said he’d just been to the bank.”

Bank of England £20 notes
A sheriff said the ‘money’ was incredibly realistic. Image: Shutterstock

Miss Churchill’s wary partner Connor Cresswell photographed the handover.

She said: “I got out the car and met him in the street.

“The person checked over the watch and gave me the money.

“I asked my partner to check it. He said ‘that’s fake’ straight away.

“It was in £20 notes – I just counted how many notes there were. I didn’t expect anything to be fake.

“They all had in very, very small writing, ‘movie money’, on all of them.

“It felt real, it felt like real plastic.

“I was very upset about the situation after it happened. I just felt betrayed by a stranger.”

Watch returned

Offshore engineer Mr Cresswell, 31, told the court he “instantly” recognised the banknotes as fake from his time handling cash as a mechanic.

He said all ten notes were “flimsy” and looked as though they had been photocopied.

Apple watch
The ‘movie money’ was for an Apple watch. Image: Shutterstock

They handed back the counterfeit wad but retained one note which they gave to police.

Tait was messaged on Gumtree to return and did so shortly after.

In response to the news that his payment notes weren’t legitimate, he messaged: “You’re joking.”

Accused’s explanation

On the second day of his trial, Tait said he had received the bank notes a day earlier, after selling a phone to a friend’s brother.

The motorcycle mechanic, of Lowson Avenue in Forfar, explained he repairs and “flips” items to make extra cash on the side.

He told Miss Churchill he had withdrawn money before the sale but used the banknotes he had been given the day before instead.

He said: “I was quite shocked.”

He claimed Mr Cresswell texted him later that night: “Those are the best notes I’ve seen.”

Cannot convict ‘on suspicion’

Sheriff Reekie ruled he could not be sure beyond reasonable doubt Tait knew or believed the notes were fake.

He described one he was shown as “remarkably similar” to genuine Bank of England bills.

Addressing Tait, he said: “I need to tell you that I was not at all impressed with your evidence.

“The fundamental issue is, am I satisfied that you knew or believed this was a fake?

“I don’t know where you got it from. I reject your evidence in its entirety.

“However, what it boils down to is… on the basis of the real evidence… would somebody looking at that have reason to delve further?

“I suspect very much there’s a lot more to this but I can’t convict on suspicion.”

Conned became con-artist

In April, Sheriff Reekie labelled Tait’s sustained campaign of second-hand scamming “sickening” after he put cash from fictitious online sales into investment accounts.

He ordered Tait to pay compensation and interest and placed him on a curfew, saying: “You seem to have expressed to the author of the social work report that you’ve been a victim of something similar and you were annoyed and feel taken advantage of.

“You can perhaps start to feel how these people feel.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

