Deported domestic abuser caught in Dundee 17 days after being returned to Romania

Thug Dragos Henter was caught back in Tayside and locked up for 18 months after admitting breaching his lifetime UK ban.

By Ross Gardiner
Dundee chef Dragos Henter
Dragos Henter. Image: Facebook.

A violent brute who was deported to Romania after receiving significant prison sentences in Tayside returned to Dundee illegally less than three weeks after being booted out of the UK.

Prisoner Dragos Henter was brought to Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting breaching Section 24 of the Immigration Act 1971.

At an earlier hearing, the 32-year-old admitted that on September 7 this year, he was in the UK in breach of a deportation order and had entered the country via means unknown.

The chef was jailed last year for 32 months after threatening to slice a woman’s face to make her look like The Joker from the Batman films.

Henter carried out a four-year campaign of harassment against a partner and was later caught in jail with a number of illicit sim cards.

Banned from entering the UK from life, Henter will be deported again when his latest prison sentence concludes.

Told police he would return

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown said: “He is a Romanian national.

“Following the accused being sentenced to periods of imprisonment for violent offending, the accused was served with an indefinite deportation order in May 2024.

“There is an indefinite ban from entering the UK… which remains in effect.

“The accused was removed from the UK and deported to Romania on August 21 2024.

“At 3am on September 7, at Commercial Street in Dundee, police constables arrested the accused in relation with other matters.

“Whilst conducting routine checks, the deportation order was discovered.

“He made no reply at the time. A short time later, the accused stated to police that he had a wife and daughter in the UK and will continue to return.

“It’s unknown to the Crown how or when the accused made his way into the UK.”

Two days later, Henter was remanded again following a private hearing.

Sentencing

Solicitor Gary McIlravey said: “Mr Henter has now spent as long, if not longer, in this country than in his native Romania.

“He has family here.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray jailed Henter for 18 months.

The sheriff said: “You were deported by order of law from this country and ordered not to return.

“Almost immediately, you formed a plan to return, returned to this country and showed no remorse for that.

“There’s every possibility, even if you are re-deported, you will attempt to do so again because there seems little sign of contrition on your behalf.

“There can be no alternative to a custodial sentence in this case.

“I see almost nothing by way of mitigation. Conversely, there are a number of aggravating factors.

“I think it’s also important that others are deterred from doing what you did.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

