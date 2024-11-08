8-mile convoy to be in place during A90 roadworks in Angus

A convoy system will be in operation during overnight roadworks on the A90 between Forfar and Brechin.

Road safety improvement works will take place from Monday (November 11) until Wednesday November 20.

The £240,000 scheme includes road marking and stud refreshing on the streath of road from B9128 to just before the St Anns junction.

Work will take place weeknights between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Overnight convoys will be in place to ensure the safety or roawrorks and motorists.

Junctions and accesses may also have temporary traffic management in place for a short period of time while work is being carried out.

Amey, which is carrying out the work on behalf of Transport Scotland, says the upgrades will benefit 21,000 road users daily.

It comes as drivers continue to face delays on the A90 near Glencarse, Perthshire.