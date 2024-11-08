BBC documentary highlights forensic breakthroughs in Glenrothes murder case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC documentary highlights forensic breakthroughs in Glenrothes murder case

The remains of Kinglassie man Ean Coutts were discovered in a disused industrial unit.

By Neil Henderson
Ean Coutts, from Kinglassie
The killing of Kinglassie man Ean Coutts features in a BBC documentary series. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson

A BBC documentary highlighting the role of forensic science in convicting the killer of Kinglassie man Ean Coutts is to be broadcast on Monday.

The partially mummified remains of Coutts were discovered by urban explorers in a derelict industrial unit on the outskirts of Glenrothes in September 2020.

Their discovery triggered one of Police Scotland’s most complex investigations in recent years in which forensic evidence played a crucial role in solving the case.

David Barnes, 31 at the time, was found guilty at Edinburgh High Court in 2023 of killing the 60-year-old Mr Coutts.

Forensic evidence that helped find Ean Coutts’ killer

The forensic science that helped bring Barnes to justice is featured in a forthcoming episode of the BBC’s Expert Witness.

In the documentary, forensic experts explain how science helps solve some of the UK’s toughest criminal investigations.

David Barnes was found guilty of murdering Ean Coutts.
Murderer David Barnes at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson

The initial difficulty for detectives investigating the grim discovery of Coutts’ remains was that there was no evidence to confirm who brought him to the disused units or how long the remains had been there.

Soil expert Lorna Dawson, of the James Hutton Institute, explained that when a body decomposes the fats and carbohydrates within the material break down over time.

Forensic officers at the scene where the body was discovered.
Forensic officers at the scene where the body was discovered. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson

Analysis of soil samples taken from where Mr Coutts’ remains were found gave detectives an approximate time window of how long they had been there.

Further expert analysis of tiny mites found within some of the soil samples allowed forensic experts to further pinpoint when the body had been put there.

BBC documentary on Glenrothes death

In addition, work carried out by facial reconstruction experts at Liverpool John Moores University is highlighted.

Using 3D imaging of the skull to anticipate muscle structure, detectives created a facial reconstruction of what the man may have looked like.

Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston reveals a facial recognition image created by experts at John Moore's University.
Mr Houliston with the image.

This brought vital new evidence from the public that confirmed it was Ean Coutts’ body discovered in Glenrothes.

Further analysis of tiny paint flakes also found in killer, David Barnes’ car provided further forensic evidence that helped convict him.

Barnes was convicted of the murder of Ean Coutts and sentenced to a minimum of 23 years behind bars.

A full report outlining highlighting the police investigation into Ean Coutts murder was published by The Courier in 2023.

Expert Witness will be broadcast on BBC at 2.30pm on Monday and is available now on BBC iPlayer.

