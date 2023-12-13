Fife skeleton-in-cupboard killer David Barnes sentenced for murdering army veteran

Cold-hearted killer David Barnes must spend at least 23 years behind bars for the “despicable and evil” murder of a Fife army veteran.

Tradesman Barnes was jailed for life after targeting 60-year-old Ean Coutts – also known as Ian – while he was redecorating his flat in Main Street, Kinglassie, in September 2019.

The 33-year-old used a neighbour’s wheelie bin to cart the father-of-three’s body out of the property.

He then loaded the bin into his partner’s Volkswagen Golf, before driving to the nearly abandoned Whitehill Industrial Estate on the edge of Glenrothes where he dumped Mr Coutts’ body in a cupboard at the back of an old business unit.

Barnes attempted to cover up his tracks by setting fire to his victim’s remains, while telling neighbours Mr Coutts had gone on holiday.

More than a year later, Mr Coutts’ skeleton was discovered by a group of urban explorers, sparking a major police investigation.

Last month, former delivery driver Barnes was found guilty of murdering Mr Coutts and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He was jailed for life when he returned before Lord Mulholland at Glasgow High Court on Wednesday.

Read More: How neighbours’ suspicions and airport luggage theft helped snare Fife murderer.

More to follow…

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.