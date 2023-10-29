Clubber caught drink-driving after two nights partying in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clubber caught drink-driving after two nights partying in Perth

Holly Kemley was nearly four times the drink-drive limit when she was pulled over by police on Dunkeld Road in the early hours of Sunday October 1.

By Jamie Buchan
Holly Kemley appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Holly Kemley appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A clubber who drove home after two nights partying in Perth has been banned from the road.

The 20-year-old got behind the wheel after – as her lawyer put it – “a catalogue of bad decision-making”.

She appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving with excess alcohol (80mics/ 22).

A sheriff rejected her explanation that “she felt fine to drive”.

Glazed eyes

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court: “Police were on mobile patrol in the city centre at about 1.30am when they observed the accused’s car driving along Dunkeld Road.

“It was seen to swerve across the carriageway.”

He said: “Given the manner of driving, the vehicle was stopped.

“The accused was the sole occupant of the car.

“She handed her keys to officers.”

Dunkeld Road in Perth
Kemley was pulled over on Dunkeld Road. Image: Google Street View.

The fiscal depute said: “The police immediately noticed a smell of alcohol.

“The accused appeared to be under the influence with glazed eyes, slurred speech and her general demeanour – which is perhaps not surprising, given the reading that was recorded.”

Kemley failed a roadside breath test and was taken to police HQ in Dundee.

Stupid decision

Solicitor Jamie Baxter, defending, handed a letter from his client to Sheriff Jennifer Reid.

“She is a first time offender,” he said.

“This was the result of a catalogue of bad decision-making.

“She had been out the night before and ended up partying into the early hours of that morning.

“That Saturday night, she went out again.”

Mr Baxter added: “She had not intended to drive.

Kemley appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

“However, when she left the club she walked past the taxi rank and made the stupid decision to drive home.

“She saw the police car in her rear view mirror and initially thought they were on their way to some incident.”

The solicitor went on: “Ms Kemley is in full-time employment but she may lose her job as a result of this incident.

“She is well aware she will be disqualified.”

Rejected explanation

Sheriff Bain told Kemley: “It is concerning that police immediately noticed the high level of alcohol when they approached your car.

“I find it difficult to accept your explanation that you thought you were fine to drive, particularly because you had been out drinking that night.”

Kemley, of Ashgrove, Scone, was fined £400 and banned from driving for 16 months.

