Clubber caught drink-driving after two nights partying in Perth

A clubber who drove home after two nights partying in Perth has been banned from the road.

Holly Kemley was nearly four times the drink-drive limit when she was pulled over by police on Dunkeld Road in the early hours of Sunday October 1.

The 20-year-old got behind the wheel after – as her lawyer put it – “a catalogue of bad decision-making”.

She appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving with excess alcohol (80mics/ 22).

A sheriff rejected her explanation that “she felt fine to drive”.

Glazed eyes

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court: “Police were on mobile patrol in the city centre at about 1.30am when they observed the accused’s car driving along Dunkeld Road.

“It was seen to swerve across the carriageway.”

He said: “Given the manner of driving, the vehicle was stopped.

“The accused was the sole occupant of the car.

“She handed her keys to officers.”

The fiscal depute said: “The police immediately noticed a smell of alcohol.

“The accused appeared to be under the influence with glazed eyes, slurred speech and her general demeanour – which is perhaps not surprising, given the reading that was recorded.”

Kemley failed a roadside breath test and was taken to police HQ in Dundee.

Stupid decision

Solicitor Jamie Baxter, defending, handed a letter from his client to Sheriff Jennifer Reid.

“She is a first time offender,” he said.

“This was the result of a catalogue of bad decision-making.

“She had been out the night before and ended up partying into the early hours of that morning.

“That Saturday night, she went out again.”

Mr Baxter added: “She had not intended to drive.

“However, when she left the club she walked past the taxi rank and made the stupid decision to drive home.

“She saw the police car in her rear view mirror and initially thought they were on their way to some incident.”

The solicitor went on: “Ms Kemley is in full-time employment but she may lose her job as a result of this incident.

“She is well aware she will be disqualified.”

Rejected explanation

Sheriff Bain told Kemley: “It is concerning that police immediately noticed the high level of alcohol when they approached your car.

“I find it difficult to accept your explanation that you thought you were fine to drive, particularly because you had been out drinking that night.”

Kemley, of Ashgrove, Scone, was fined £400 and banned from driving for 16 months.

