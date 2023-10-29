ERIC NICOLSON: If ‘chucking it’ means St Johnstone accepted their fate then that’s exactly what happened at St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

ERIC NICOLSON: If ‘chucking it’ means St Johnstone accepted their fate then that’s exactly what happened at St Mirren

Scoring goals and showing character remain two deep-rooted issues for the Perth side.

A dejected St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
A dejected St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

Chucked it?

It depends what your definition is, I suppose.

For some it would be wilfully downing tools.

For others it would be a meek acceptance of your fate, even if it’s subconscious.

The St Johnstone players didn’t do the former in Paisley – I’m convinced of that – but the evidence of the latter was overwhelming.

They were a beaten team as soon as St Mirren went 2-0 in front a couple of minutes into the second half.

You could maybe even say they were a beaten team as soon as they conceded the first goal.

If that meets the “chucked it” threshold, then so be it.

This isn’t a time to be looking up dictionary meanings anyway.

The semantics of Steven MacLean’s post-match assessment are a side issue.

It’s the substance of the situation that has red lights flashing for Saints and their chances of staying in the Premiership.

Issues across the pitch

Just when you thought a corner had been turned, a host of problems are back in play.

Start at the back of the team.

Switching to a central defensive three had given the side more solidity against Livingston and Aberdeen.

One goal was conceded and that was a controversial penalty.

But the St Mirren match was a catastrophic lurch back to the days of cheap goals and shocking individual errors.

James Brown endured an afternoon to forget and you can certainly question the wisdom of putting him back into the starting line-up as Drey Wright’s replacement given his early-season struggles and other available options.

St Mirren's Mikael Mandron scores to make it 2-0 after James Brown's error.
St Mirren’s Mikael Mandron scores to make it 2-0 after James Brown’s error. Image: SNS.

But Brown wasn’t the only one whose positional sense and decision-making deserted him in the heat of battle.

The central midfielders picked up where they left off at Pittodrie, stroking the ball about quite nicely in the opening half-hour.

However, there was an element of St Mirren being quite happy letting Saints play in front of them, confident they wouldn’t be cut open.

And, as the match progressed, the protection the men in the middle have been giving the backline of late evaporated.

Runners weren’t tracked with the same vigour, holes weren’t being plugged.

Fight-backs don’t happen

Even if you strip away the mistakes, the deteriorating body language and the energy drop-off – all of which can realistically be addressed by the time Kilmarnock visit McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night – there are two problems that are deep-set.

Scoring goals and an ability to fight back.

Although Saints were on top in this match, for those 35 minutes of relative control they didn’t look like scoring in open play (or from a set-piece for that matter).

And to find the last time a Perth team conceded first and beat an 11-man opponent, you have to go back to March, 2022 and the Callum Hendry wonder goal winner.

If you score first against St Johnstone and don’t get a player sent off, chances are you’re not going to lose.

How MacLean’s players respond to the withering critique of their second half Saturday output will, of course, be a short-term sub-plot.

How Saints are going to be transformed into a side that can score more goals than their opposition and ingrain the required fight to respond to adversity over the long-term are far more fundamental concerns.

