Experts clear storm debris washed 200 METRES into broken sewer main at Carnoustie

Boulders weighing as much as five tonnes have been used to shore up erosion near Carnoustie golf links where 30 metres of sewer main was washed away.

By Graham Brown
Contractors working at the site of the Carnoustie pipeline break. Image: Scottish Water

Specialist engineers have cleared storm debris washed 200 metres back up a broken sewer main on the edge of Carnoustie golf links.

And the operation to shore up the eroded coastline beside the Buddon course has involved lorry loads of boulders weighing as much as five tonnes being put in place during a non-stop operation.

The scale of the repair job was revealed by Scottish Water as work continues on the 30-metre break in the main sewer.

It happened in the wake of Storm Babet and a destructive spring tide ten days’ ago.

Complex repair

Scottish Water say specialist contractors have begun preparatory work on site for the complex pipeline repair.

It is going on in parallel with continuing work to restore damaged coastal defences and reinstate an eroded section of links land near the 18th on the Buddon.

The scene of the storm devastation at Carnoustie. Image: John Glenday

Angus civil engineering contractor Geddes has been working double-shifts on site over the past week in order to re-establish a safe and secure area for the repair.

Boulders individually weighing between four and five tonnes are being used to restore and reinforce the pre-existing rock armour.

While this work continues, specialist contractor Diamond Drainage was on site on Wednesday.

Carnoustie sewer pipe storm damage.
Hundreds of metres of storm debris have been cleared from the sewer pipe. Image: Scottish Water

The company faces the task of clearing approximately 200 metres of pipeline either side of the breach of stones and debris washed in by wave action during high tides since the damage occurred.

Sheet piling protection

Morrison Construction will begin work on Thursday to install additional sheet pile protection.

It will allow the pipeline repair to begin from Saturday.

The 1.2 metre diameter pipeline takes waste water along the Angus coast to Hatton treatment works.

The pipeline and treatment works are operated on Scottish Water’s behalf by Veolia under a PFI contract.

Flows through the pipeline were stopped immediately.

Scottish Water say there is no continuing pollution at the site.

Storm tanks and screens are being used to settle and remove debris from the waste water.

It is being discharged via outfalls to the Tay which are designed and licensed to operate in emergencies.

Tay water quality impact

But the storm overflow discharge and stormy weather which has led to increased land run-off has affected water quality in the Tay.

Scottish Water say a similar impact on water quality is anticipated at Carnoustie, Monifieth and Broughty Ferry until the sewer network is returned to normal operation.

A spokesperson said: “The team on site has been working very hard over the last week to deliver substantial engineering works as quickly and safely as possible.

“That work continues, even as the focus of activity begins to move from coastal defence repair to work on the damaged pipeline itself.

“We are taking steps to ensure that the repaired pipeline is better protected against future storm impacts, this winter and beyond.

“Continued active monitoring and management of the screens and storm tanks suggest that they are working well to mitigate short-term impact on the environment as far as possible, before flows are discharged to the Tay via licensed outfalls.”

The company repeated a safey warning to locals.

“We would like to thank members of the public for continuing to respect the perimeter fencing that is in place around the working area,” the spokesperson added.

“There will continue to be hazards in this area until full reinstatement of the affected land is completed.

“The fencing and the support of the public is helping to ensure our teams can continue to work quickly and safely.”

Conversation