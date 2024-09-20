Lewis McCann: Dunfermline star hails inspirational ex-St Johnstone and Scotland rugby siblings

Lewis McCann admits his brothers have proved the perfect role models for his Dunfermline career – with their international exploits and a few choice words.

Oldest sibling Ross has played rugby sevens for Scotland on the global scene and at the Commonwealth Games, and has also performed for Team GB at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Ali is a double cup-winning St Johnstone hero who, now with Preston North End, has racked up 24 caps for Northern Ireland.

Pars’ McCann knows he has some way to go to match the duo’s sporting exploits.

But, after celebrating his 150th appearance for Dunfermline in last Friday’s Fife derby triumph over Raith Rovers, he has revealed the inspiration they have provided along the way.

“It’s one of those things where I’m naturally a competitive person,” said McCann ahead of Dunfermline’s trip to face Partick Thistle.

“So, seeing my oldest brother being a professional rugby player and then the second-oldest be a professional football player, I was thinking: ‘This is what I want to do, I want to do what they do’.

“They were obviously helpful, especially when I wasn’t having the best days. There were some days when you think: ‘Is it actually worth it?’.

“But they would be like: ‘C’mon mate, it actually is’.

“It’s good to have those sorts of people around you, because they not only make you want to be better.

“But, also, if you are doing well, they will bring you back down to Earth – in the nicest way possible, obviously!”

Ross made his full Scotland 15s debut during the summer and Lewis admits he is currently ‘winning’ the sibling rivalry.

“Ross is a tough one to get up to, because he’s got some resumé now,” he added. “He’s played for Scotland 7s, in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and he’s now a full international.

“He’s got a long list. He’s winning on the accolades.

“Ali’s not far behind – and then me. But I’ll get there.”