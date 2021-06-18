Ross McCann: Big brother of St Johnstone cup hero Ali McCann gets selected for Team GB Olympic Sevens

Ali McCann’s big brother Ross has continued an incredible sporting year for the Edinburgh family, after being selected for Team GB’s Olympics rugby sevens squad.

Ross is the oldest of four McCann boys.

Ali is of course a double-winning midfielder with St Johnstone and Northern Ireland international, while Lewis is also a professional footballer with Dunfermline Athletic (and has played for Northern Ireland’s under-21s).

Ali McCann's winning penalty 🙌 Bring on the Semi-Finals 👊#SJFC pic.twitter.com/AmxUlAOdLx — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) April 26, 2021

The youngest of the quartet, Scott, could have a football career ahead of him as well. He currently plays for well-known Edinburgh boys’ club, Hutchison Vale.

Ross is one of four Scots in the British men’s sevens squad for Tokyo.

The competition will take place from July 26 to 28.

This weekend they travel to Los Angeles to take part in ‘Quest for Gold Sevens’, their final preparation event ahead of the Games.

Olympic selection confirmed for 24 rugby sevens players 🇯🇵

Congrats to all who are off to Tokyo! 🎊 Proudly supported by @haven #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/rupAKJm2PO — Team GB (@TeamGB) June 18, 2021

Team GB Chef de Mission for the Tokyo Olympic Games, Mark England, said: “Rugby sevens made its memorable debut at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games with both men’s and women’s teams inspiring fans across the globe with the fast pace and excitement that this sport has to offer.

“The men’s team coming home with a silver medal was a superb achievement.

“There is a huge amount of experience across both of these squads, not only from Rio 2016 but from many years of competitive rugby sevens which will stand these athletes in great stead heading into Tokyo. We’d like to congratulate everyone on their selection and look forward to seeing sevens in action at the Tokyo Stadium this summer.”

Men’s Head Coach, Tony Roques, said: “We’re massively grateful to the National Lottery for us to be on this journey together. We’ve become a very tight-knit group and everyone has contributed.

“It was really tough to deliver the news to a lot of people I’ve known for a long time. Ultimately, I feel I’ve done what was right for us to be successful at the Olympic Games.

“I’d like to congratulate those selected. They’ve worked extremely hard over the last few months and deserve this opportunity. We’re all very much looking forward to continuing our preparation and then heading to Tokyo.”

The full squad is –

Dan Bibby

Alec Coombes

Alex Davis

Robbie Fergusson

Harry Glover

Ben Harris

Olly Lindsay-Hague

Ross McCann

Max McFarland

Tom Mitchell (c)

Dan Norton

Ethan Waddleton