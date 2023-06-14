Ali McCann: No Scotland regrets as former St Johnstone star looks forward to bright Northern Ireland future under Michael O’Neill

Former St Johnstone star, Ali McCann, has no regrets about choosing Northern Ireland over Scotland.

The Perth double winner, now with Preston North End, was born and bred in Edinburgh.

Oldest brother, Ross, is a Scotland sevens rugby international.

But Ali, like brother Lewis who is a striker with Dunfermline, opted to take advantage of his Northern Irish bloodline on dad, Ian’s side of the family.

The Scots have been enjoying more success in international football of late and look well placed to qualify for their second European Championships in a row.

But McCann, who never actually had a choice to make because he was overlooked by the SFA as he came through the ranks at McDiarmid Park, is optimistic about the future for Northern Ireland under Michael O’Neill.

“I think I made the right decision,” said McCann, who has 16 caps to his name already. “I love coming away here.

“Ever since I came into the place the whole set-up has been brilliant so I don’t regret it one bit to be honest with you.

“Playing for Northern Ireland has definitely helped me at club level in terms of coming into the international squad and training and all the games you play.

“It improves you as a player, playing against top quality players like in Denmark on Friday.

“It makes you better as a player and more rounded as a person, coming in and meeting new people.”

McCann was injured for 10 weeks towards the end of the season but returned for Preston’s last four games.

Northern Ireland face Denmark on Friday night and then Kazakhstan on Monday in a Euro qualifying double-header.