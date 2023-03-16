Falkirk Scottish Cup hero Max Kucheriavyi will know already loan from St Johnstone was perfect career choice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Falkirk Scottish Cup hero Max Kucheriavyi will know already loan from St Johnstone was perfect career choice

By Eric Nicolson
March 16 2023, 10.25pm
Max Kucheriavyi celebrates Falkirk's quarter-final win. Image: SNS.
Max Kucheriavyi celebrates Falkirk's quarter-final win. Image: SNS.

A loan to League One probably took a bit of selling to Max Kucheriavyi, a St Johnstone player in a hurry.

But the value of swapping Perth for Falkirk in the short-term needs no explaining now.

The Ukrainian under-21 international was one of the star performers for the Bairns in their Scottish Cup quarter-final comeback victory over Raith Rovers on Monday night.

As has been the case with both Kucheriavyi’s starts since he moved down a couple of divisions until the end of the season, there was a member of the Saints coaching staff in the ground to assess his performance.

The young playmaker is getting high pressure, high stakes football under his belt – thriving in his new environment.

And with a semi-final at Hampden next month to look forward to – maybe even a final against Celtic or Rangers after that – it’s already clear that his career development is getting the advancement manager Callum Davidson suggested to him it would.

Max Kucheriavyi in action against Ayr United. Image: SNS.

“It is great for Max to get to a semi-final and with a chance of a final,” said the Saints boss.

“This is a really good level for him with a lot of experienced players around about him.

“I’ve watched his games – so have Liam Craig and Steven MacLean.

“We are really concentrating on him and hopefully, this time next year, we are talking about how well he is doing for St Johnstone.”

Premiership pressure

Davidson’s Saturday focus is on Saints winning at Kilmarnock.

Should they secure a victory in Ayrshire, there will be a 10-point gap to the bottom two places in the league and Premiership survival will be all but guaranteed.

“All these games are big now,” said Davidson. “They’re all huge.

“The quicker that we can win games then the closer we can look to the top six.

“We need to get our wins.

“Hopefully we can start that on Saturday by either playing really well and getting the victory, battling or grinding it out.

“I don’t really bother – as long as we get the three points.”

St Johnstone beat Kilmarnock earlier in the season. Image: SNS.

Kilmarnock’s awful away form followed them from league to cup last Friday when Derek McInnes’s side were defeated by Inverness Caley Thistle.

Facing them on their own artificial pitch is a different proposition altogether, though.

“Kilmarnock’s home form has been really good,” said Davidson. “It’s something we’ve looked at.

“I’ve watched five or six of their home games to see where we can play well against them and where their threats are.

“I know Derek is a top-class manager, he’ll be hurting.

“But it’s back to the league, the pressure of relegation and top six.

“We need to make sure we handle that well.”

