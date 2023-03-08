Max Kucheriavyi: Falkirk suit St Johnstone midfielder ‘down to the ground’, says Callum Davidson, as he seeks to become Perth first team regular

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has set Max Kucheriavyi a Falkirk first team challenge.

And the Ukrainian under-21 international is off to a good start in meeting it.

After a few impressive substitute performances at the beginning of his short-term loan – and scoring a goal at the weekend – Kucheriavyi was given his first start in Tuesday night’s top-of-the-table League One clash with Dunfermline.

Davidson is hoping that becomes a regular thing over the next couple of months, as the Bairns seek to secure promotion (it will likely have to be through the play-offs after their East End Park defeat) and progress to the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

From a Saints perspective, the 20-year-old’s third loan will likely prove to be the final piece of the jigsaw en route to him becoming a Premiership regular next season if things go to plan.

“We wanted to get Max to a higher level and there were chances for him to do that earlier in the window but as time went on squads in the Championship filled up,” said Davidson.

“John McGlynn came in for him and the type of football his team play suits Max down to the ground.

“They’re a very good club.

“It’s his job to get in the team and stay there. He’ll need to earn the right to play.

“Max has played Highland League and League Two so we’re progressing him forward.

“This is the next step.

“If John is trusting him week in, week out that will give me a lot of optimism of where we’ll be with Max next season.”

Wee Max dominating the headlines in Falkirk. We have ourselves a wee gem by all accounts, which I’m sure most of us already knew — SJFCFANS (@SJFCFANS) March 6, 2023

Davidson added: “Max is very good going forward. He’s got real quality.

“It’s the other side of the game at this level that he needs to work on.

“Hopefully that’s what will happen at Falkirk.”