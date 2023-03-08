Matty Todd: It’s what I wanted when I was a kid – coming through the Dunfermline academy and hearing my name from the stand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matty Todd: It’s what I wanted when I was a kid – coming through the Dunfermline academy and hearing my name from the stand

By Craig Cairns
March 8 2023, 10.30pm
Matty Todd was Tuesday's man of the match. Image: SNS.
Matty Todd was Tuesday's man of the match. Image: SNS.

James McPake told the media pack that his Dunfermline players would enjoy their night – before catching himself and making it clear he meant alcohol-free.

Minutes later one of his match-winners came in clutching a well-earned bottle of champagne – though he too insisted it would remain corked.

Matty Todd put in another sensational performance – 45 minutes, to be more exact, playing the final half hour in the middle after switching between both wings until that point.

The Pars didn’t quite get going in the first half until Chris Mochrie cracked the post on the break.

In the second half Todd ran riot, forcing a save for the corner that led to the opener and popping up in the right place at the right time to seal the win.

The fan favourite raced to the corner and slid in celebration in front of a jubilant army that often sings his name.

Unbelievable

“It is absolutely unbelievable, I loved it if I’m being honest,” said a beaming Todd.

“I want to keep adding goals [to my game] and especially to do it out there on a night like this, it is great.

“I heard them chanting my name and it’s great to hear.

“It’s what I wanted to be like when I was a young kid: coming up through the academy to hear my name from the stand.

The Pars fans made noise from start to finish. Image: SNS.

“We had a game plan tonight but in the first half it never really worked.

“We sat too deep off Falkirk even though we limited them to chances, we never really created anything.

“The manager just told us at half time, can we press them a wee bit higher?”

They did just that, taking the game to John McGlynn’s side – Todd at the heart of most of it.

After Kyle Benedictus put it over the bar from a few yards out, Todd was sent through the middle by Kane Ritchie-Hosler, another standout performer on the night.

He pulled out two good saves from Falkirk’s Brian Kinnear, set up Craig Wighton for a great chance and was eventually rewarded with a goal, his 10th of the season.

The win extends the gap at the top of League One to eight points and – with Falkirk in Scottish Cup action – the Pars have the chance to extend that at Peterhead this weekend.

“There was a lot on the game but our full focus was on us. We didn’t have a look at the league position or the league points.

“Our full focus was on what we could do to hurt Falkirk tonight.

“The second-half performance showed that we can certainly do that.

For the fans

“It is one for the Dunfermline fans, I thought that they were unbelievable tonight.

“They have backed us through everything this season and we just want to keep them happy and coming out in their numbers like that.

“We still have a job to do and our full focus now turns on Saturday.”

