Jim Goodwin in ‘got away with one’ admission as Dundee United boss hails ‘aggression and commitment’ in Livingston draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin in ‘got away with one’ admission as Dundee United boss hails ‘aggression and commitment’ in Livingston draw

By Alan Temple
March 8 2023, 10.59pm Updated: March 9 2023, 7.01am
Goodwin's tweaks paid dividends. Image: SNS
Goodwin's tweaks paid dividends. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has shouldered a chunk the blame for Dundee United’s sluggish start against Livingston — but hailed the “aggression, commitment and desire” illustrated by the Tangerines as they rescued a point in West Lothian.

The Terrors were dire in the first period against Livi, with Steven Bradley giving the hosts a richly-merited lead and striking the cross-bar.

Despite United creating a gilt-edged opportunity — Sadat Anaku shooting wide from two yards — they were lucky to go in at the break only one goal down.

However, Goodwin’s switch to 4-2-3-1, allied with a couple of personnel changes — Liam Smith for Kieran Freeman and Kai Fotheringham for Anaku — saw a vastly improved showing after the interval.

Aziz Behich, deployed in a far more attacking role in the second period, slammed home the leveller.

Aziz Behich struck his fourth goal of the season. Image: SNS

“I’m satisfied we managed to get a point and end the run of defeats after a really poor start,” said Goodwin. “I’ve got to take my share of the blame for that start. The system wasn’t working.

“So we made the change in shape and I thought it worked really well. That’s credit to the players.

“They showed the exact characteristics you need in a relegation dogfight. At 1-0, lesser teams would have crumbled but the boys stuck together and got the result. I’m pleased with the level of aggression, commitment and desire.

“You need when fighting for your lives at the bottom of the table. It gives us something to build on.”

“got away with one”

Goodwin did, however, acknowledge that United may have got “away with one” following referee Matthew McDermid’s failure to send off Kieran Freeman.

Already on a booking, the young full-back clearly tugged the arm of Cristian Montano — only for McDermid to neglect to flash another yellow.

Liam Smith replaced Freeman on 33 minutes; a change that fundamentally altered the flow of the game.

Freeman leaves the pitch to be replaced by the excellent Liam Smith. Image: SNS

“If I was the Livingston guys, I’d have been doing the same thing (calling for a red card),” he acknowledged. “I’ve seen yellow cards given in those incidences but thankfully we, potentially, got away with one.

“It was clear to us at that moment that we needed to get Kieran off the pitch. His next foul was going to lead to a second yellow.

“Liam Smith came on and was excellent.

“He has shown a really positive reaction to being left out of the team against Aberdeen. That’s exactly what we want from players coming off the bench and he is one of a number of positives for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Goodwin hails the travelling Arabs. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: How proactive Jim Goodwin rescued a point at Livingston
Newman, laft, and Dundee ace Mulligan
Dundee United goalkeeper lands first ever Scotland U21 call as Dundee ace Josh Mulligan…
Aziz Behich struck his fourth goal of the season. Image: SNS
Livingston v Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Aziz…
Fletcher is focused on survival. Image: SNS
Steven Fletcher: I felt Wolves and Sunderland were doomed — that's NOT the case…
Ian Harkes was back in action following four weeks out with injury. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes outlines Jim Goodwin 'scrap and fight' demand as Dundee United midfielder rues…
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury
Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need skipper Ryan Edwards to step up - here's what…
Duncan Ferguson has yet to win a game as Forest Green Rovers manager. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson's nightmare start in management continues as ex-Tannadice loan…
McGrath found the net at the weekend. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath on what Jim Goodwin will bring to Dundee United as Ireland ace…

Most Read

1
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
2
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
3
Stephanie Millar arrives at Livingston High Court.
Dundee twin sisters dealt deadly drugs in the city
4
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
5
Lesha Grant arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman glassed love rival in Montrose and said, ‘That’s for s****ing my boyfriend’
6
Frankie & Benny's at Fife Leisure Park in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps.
Tayside and Fife jobs fears as Frankie & Benny’s restaurants to close
7
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
Customers at Perth Leisure Pool-including this group pictured from Abernethy Primary School-yesterday helped to raise money for Children in Need by taking part in a ‘flumathon’. Swimmers were asked to guess how many times the flumes would be used during the day. Entry to the contest cost a 50p donation to the charity event and the closest guess will win a prize. Also pictured are leisure assistants (from left) Kelly Stewart, Susan Dow, Kim O’Brien and Martin Lorinse. Perth Leisure Pool is involved in a number of events this week leading up to a Children in Need broadcast from the pool on Friday.
Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm committed to bringing £160m factory to Dundee

More from The Courier

The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man 'endangered children' by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
Ross Cunningham on Sgurr Thuilm in Glenfinnan
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Should people pay for access to Scotland's mountains? No, but government should
The Pars fans made noise from start to finish on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.
FAN VIEW: Floating back up the Halbeath Road after celebrations that show strong bond…
William Taylor.
Perth thief caught stealing Christmas decorations dodges jail
Kate Forbes could ‘split’ the SNP if she wins, fears Westminster deputy Mhairi Black
2
Barry Keoghan pictured last month after winning Bafta for best supporting actor.
Dundee movie star Barry Keoghan slams British Airways after losing luggage en route to…
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented