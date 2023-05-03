GEORGE CRAN: Dundee need their strikers to step up for mammoth title tussle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee need their strikers to step up for mammoth title tussle

The Dark Blues are preparing for a winner-takes-all title decider at Queen's Park with the Championship trophy on the line.

Alex Jakubiak (left) and Zach Robinson celebrate against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
By George Cran

It’s all come down to 90 minutes at Ochilview.

What a venue to host one of the biggest games of the SPFL season.

Nothing against the home of Stenhousemuir but it’s a real shame this match won’t have a big crowd watching on.

What a good show that would be for our second tier.

And a massive shame for all the Dundee fans who haven’t been able to get a ticket.

Especially those who queued up through the early hours on Monday to try to get one.

My heart goes out to anyone who did that and missed out, especially with stories of queue-jumping and whatever other organisational grumbles there are.

Dundee fans queueing outside Dens Park on Monday
Fans queueing outside Dens Park on Monday – including in a motorhome. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

The club were given a very tough job by Queen’s Park and with their small staff it was probably inevitable people would be left unhappy despite best efforts.

Support

But I’ve no doubt the 1,000 Dees in the away end will create the kind of atmosphere we love to see at big games.

I was really impressed by the reaction of the Dens Park crowd last Friday night, despite the fare in front of them not exactly being thrilling.

We all know what can happen at Dens when things don’t go right, mumps and moans start and that unease filters down to the players.

But I think Gary Bowyer’s words pre-match cut through when he asked for patience from supporters.

In the main stand certainly, the singing started unbidden from fans desperate to see their side grab a massive win.

It was great.

Draws are no fun

Just a shame it couldn’t inspire the players on the pitch to find a way past the stoic Cove Rangers defence.

But there was always going to be another chance to seal the title and promotion.

Whatever happened last week, a win this Friday would crown Dundee as Championship winners.

Dundee's Lee Ashcroft heads the ball goalwards against Cove Rangers.
Lee Ashcroft went closest to opening the scoring against Cove Rangers, hitting the post late on. Image: SNS.

That’s still the case.

I just hope we see a different result.

Draws are no fun!

But it would sum up this season if the winner was Dundee after drawing five of their last six matches.

Strikers step up

In fact, the form of these two title rivals might be the worst I’ve ever seen from a top two!

The Dark Blues may be unbeaten in nine but they’ve only won four of those.

Queen’s Park’s recent run is much worse, though – four points from their last 18 available.

Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

The Championship is so incredibly close that Greenock Morton are only six points behind Dundee but might not even make it to the play-off places.

What the Dark Blues clearly need are goals – the last two games have been good enough performances but without a cutting edge.

Dundee need their strikers to step up.

Zach Robinson is the star man but has only scored in one of his last nine games.

Alex Jakubiak hasn’t scored in the last three either.

This Queen’s Park side give you chances, their defence isn’t great.

If Dundee take advantage they’ll win.

And they’ll win big.

