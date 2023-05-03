GEORGE CRAN: Dundee need their strikers to step up for mammoth title tussle

It’s all come down to 90 minutes at Ochilview.

What a venue to host one of the biggest games of the SPFL season.

Nothing against the home of Stenhousemuir but it’s a real shame this match won’t have a big crowd watching on.

What a good show that would be for our second tier.

And a massive shame for all the Dundee fans who haven’t been able to get a ticket.

Especially those who queued up through the early hours on Monday to try to get one.

My heart goes out to anyone who did that and missed out, especially with stories of queue-jumping and whatever other organisational grumbles there are.

The club were given a very tough job by Queen’s Park and with their small staff it was probably inevitable people would be left unhappy despite best efforts.

Support

But I’ve no doubt the 1,000 Dees in the away end will create the kind of atmosphere we love to see at big games.

I was really impressed by the reaction of the Dens Park crowd last Friday night, despite the fare in front of them not exactly being thrilling.

We all know what can happen at Dens when things don’t go right, mumps and moans start and that unease filters down to the players.

Dundee travelling support at Ochilview as kick off approaches against Queen's Park And accidentally photo-bombed by David Hopkin 👀🤣 pic.twitter.com/yP9MP3hMMj — George Cran (@di_cranio) October 28, 2022

But I think Gary Bowyer’s words pre-match cut through when he asked for patience from supporters.

In the main stand certainly, the singing started unbidden from fans desperate to see their side grab a massive win.

It was great.

Draws are no fun

Just a shame it couldn’t inspire the players on the pitch to find a way past the stoic Cove Rangers defence.

But there was always going to be another chance to seal the title and promotion.

Whatever happened last week, a win this Friday would crown Dundee as Championship winners.

That’s still the case.

I just hope we see a different result.

Draws are no fun!

But it would sum up this season if the winner was Dundee after drawing five of their last six matches.

Strikers step up

In fact, the form of these two title rivals might be the worst I’ve ever seen from a top two!

The Dark Blues may be unbeaten in nine but they’ve only won four of those.

Queen’s Park’s recent run is much worse, though – four points from their last 18 available.

The Championship is so incredibly close that Greenock Morton are only six points behind Dundee but might not even make it to the play-off places.

What the Dark Blues clearly need are goals – the last two games have been good enough performances but without a cutting edge.

Dundee need their strikers to step up.

Zach Robinson is the star man but has only scored in one of his last nine games.

Alex Jakubiak hasn’t scored in the last three either.

This Queen’s Park side give you chances, their defence isn’t great.

If Dundee take advantage they’ll win.

And they’ll win big.