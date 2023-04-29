Dundee stay top of the Championship for final day title showdown thanks to Queen’s Park defeat as Owen Coyle has his say on ticket row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee stay top of the Championship for final day title showdown thanks to Queen’s Park defeat as Owen Coyle has his say on ticket row

Greenock Morton came from behind to defeat the Spiders 2-1 at Cappielow.

By George Cran
Morton's Robbie Crawford celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Morton's Robbie Crawford celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.

Former Dundee trialist Robbie Crawford scored the goal that keeps the Dark Blues top of the Championship table going into the final day showdown.

Friday night’s 0-0 draw at home to Cove Rangers had given Queen’s Park the opportunity to knock Dundee off top spot at Cappielow.

However, Morton came from behind to take all three points in a 2-1 success, keeping their own play-off hopes alive.

And it was Crawford, who spent time on trial at Dens Park last summer, who made the difference.

How did the match go?

Morton had the better of the first half but fell behind on 32 minutes with Queen’s Park opening the scoring against the run of play.

Malachi Boateng made it 1-0 to Queen's Park in the first half. Image: SNS.
Malachi Boateng made it 1-0 to Queen’s Park in the first half. Image: SNS.

Malachi Boateng, on loan from Crystal Palace, curled home to put the Spiders top of the table.

But the ‘as it stands’ table changed once more shortly before the half-time break.

Dougie Imrie’s side drew level on 44 minutes from the penalty spot.

Marcel Oakley upended Ton striker Jai Quitongo in the area and up stepped former Dundee United man Grant Gillespie to beat Calum Ferrie from 12 yards.

Grant Gillespie celebrates after scoring his penalty against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Former Dundee United man Grant Gillespie made no mistake from the spot. Image: SNS.

Morton then grabbed the lead after 65 minutes as Crawford sprang through on goal and made no mistake with the finish.

The midfielder had spent some time on trial with Dundee at the start of the season before signing for Morton in August.

And it was his goal that leaves the Dark Blues in the box seat ahead of Friday night’s head-to-head.

Two points now separate the top two going into the last game and a draw will do it for the Dee.

Queen’s Park boss Owen Coyle on Dundee ticket row

Meanwhile, Queen’s Park boss Owen Coyle had his say on the ticket row that has erupted between Dundee and the Spiders ahead of Friday’s clash at Ochilview.

Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle at Cappielow. Image: SNS.
Queen’s Park manager Owen Coyle at Cappielow. Image: SNS.

The original away allocation of 400 tickets was increased to 1,000 after the Dark Blues requested the SPFL board intervene.

Coyle told BBC Sportsound ahead of the Morton game: “The tickets were increased. I understand end of the season everyone wants to be at the game.

“But for us to be dictated to…

“I don’t know what happens now – are the SPFL going to tell Celtic they have to give Rangers tickets? Or if Aberdeen want more tickets at Hearts, how does it work?

“The bottom line is when we played Dundee the last time they brought 525 fans. I think we were reciprocating that and they complained about it.

“Listen, it is what it is. I’ll concentrate on the football and let the powers that be get on with the other stuff.

“But it did seem bizarre that they (the SPFL board) wanted to intervene.”

