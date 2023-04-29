Dundee stay top of the Championship for final day title showdown thanks to Queen’s Park defeat as Owen Coyle has his say on ticket row

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee trialist Robbie Crawford scored the goal that keeps the Dark Blues top of the Championship table going into the final day showdown.

Friday night’s 0-0 draw at home to Cove Rangers had given Queen’s Park the opportunity to knock Dundee off top spot at Cappielow.

However, Morton came from behind to take all three points in a 2-1 success, keeping their own play-off hopes alive.

And it was Crawford, who spent time on trial at Dens Park last summer, who made the difference.

How did the match go?

Morton had the better of the first half but fell behind on 32 minutes with Queen’s Park opening the scoring against the run of play.

Malachi Boateng, on loan from Crystal Palace, curled home to put the Spiders top of the table.

But the ‘as it stands’ table changed once more shortly before the half-time break.

Dougie Imrie’s side drew level on 44 minutes from the penalty spot.

Marcel Oakley upended Ton striker Jai Quitongo in the area and up stepped former Dundee United man Grant Gillespie to beat Calum Ferrie from 12 yards.

Morton then grabbed the lead after 65 minutes as Crawford sprang through on goal and made no mistake with the finish.

The midfielder had spent some time on trial with Dundee at the start of the season before signing for Morton in August.

And it was his goal that leaves the Dark Blues in the box seat ahead of Friday night’s head-to-head.

Two points now separate the top two going into the last game and a draw will do it for the Dee.

Queen’s Park boss Owen Coyle on Dundee ticket row

Meanwhile, Queen’s Park boss Owen Coyle had his say on the ticket row that has erupted between Dundee and the Spiders ahead of Friday’s clash at Ochilview.

The original away allocation of 400 tickets was increased to 1,000 after the Dark Blues requested the SPFL board intervene.

Coyle told BBC Sportsound ahead of the Morton game: “The tickets were increased. I understand end of the season everyone wants to be at the game.

“But for us to be dictated to…

“I don’t know what happens now – are the SPFL going to tell Celtic they have to give Rangers tickets? Or if Aberdeen want more tickets at Hearts, how does it work?

“The bottom line is when we played Dundee the last time they brought 525 fans. I think we were reciprocating that and they complained about it.

“Listen, it is what it is. I’ll concentrate on the football and let the powers that be get on with the other stuff.

“But it did seem bizarre that they (the SPFL board) wanted to intervene.”