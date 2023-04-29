Dick Campbell seethes at ‘very poor’ Arbroath and rues: ‘It’s been the same all season’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dick Campbell seethes at ‘very poor’ Arbroath and rues: ‘It’s been the same all season’

Campbell was visibly irked during brief post-match remarks

By Alan Temple
Campbell cut a furious figure at Firhill. Image: SNS

Seething Dick Campbell admits Arbroath were deservedly dispatched by Partick Thistle at Firhill.

The Jags cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory courtesy of a clinical brace by the excellent Kyle Turner.

Only the brilliance of Derek Gaston ensured the scoreline did not become humbling, with the experienced goalkeeper denying Turner, Brian Graham and Darren Brownlie over the course of the contest.

Arbroath started reasonably well, with Dale Hilson and Tam O’Brien both denied in the opening stages.

However, the visitors failed to lay a glove on their hosts after falling behind.

Campbell’s men are now five matches without a victory and have scored just one goal in that time.

Turner, pictured, scored a brace and, but for a fine stop by Gaston, would have scored a hat-trick. Image: SNS

It was deserved,” said a visibly disgruntled Campbell, during brief post-match remarks totalling 54 seconds.

“It’s been the same all season. Their strikers take their chances; we don’t.

“It was a very, very, very poor performance and I’m very angry.

“I thought they were better than us and we just need to move on to next Friday.”

Arbroath remain in eighth place ahead of next week’s Friday night finale, two points ahead of Cove Rangers with, realistically, an insurmountable goal difference advantage.

Campbell’s men host rock-bottom Hamilton and, although Accies are only three points behind the Lichties, a 14-GOAL swing would be required for automatic relegation to be possible.

Cove, meanwhile, are visited by Morton.

Dominant

Victorious boss Kris Doolan added: “It was a great team performance from start to finish. I thought we controlled the game. We limited Arbroath to a few half-chances.

“But in general terms, we marshalled the game well and dominated the ball.

“We scored two really good goals and created another couple of good chances. We looked threatening and also quite secure at the back.”

