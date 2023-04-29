Partick Thistle v Arbroath verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Lichties’ 5th winless outing means survival bid goes down to the wire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath’s bid for Championship survival will go down to the final day of the season following a 2-0 defeat against Partick Thistle.

The Lichties’ winless streak extended to five matches courtesy of a Kyle Turner brace at Firhill.

Indeed, Thistle’s victory could have been more handsome, but for the brilliance of Derek Gaston.

Arbroath remain in eighth place ahead of next week’s Friday night finale, two points ahead of Cove Rangers with, realistically, an insurmountable goal difference advantage.

Dick Campbell’s men host rock-bottom Hamilton and, although Accies are only three points behind the Lichties, a 14-GOAL swing would be required for automatic relegation to be possible.

Paul Hartley’s Highlanders, meanwhile, are visited by Morton.

Key moments

The Lichties almost capped a lively opening by breaking the deadlock when Dale Hilson was sent scampering through on goal, only for Jags stopper David Mitchell to hare out and make a fine block — taking the ball before crashing into the striker.

Both players were able to continue after treatment, belying the ferocity of the collision.

Thomas O’Brien met a fine Yasin Ben El-Mhanni corner-kick but his goal-bound volley was cleared off the line.

After a decent start, Arbroath were almost hit by a sucker-punch when a slick passing move set Turner free in the box. But, as is so often the case, it was Gaston to the rescue with an outstanding block.

Thistle defender Darren Brownlie then fired over the bar after a Stevie Lawless corner wasn’t dealt with.

Pressure was building — and, on 40 minutes, the dam burst.

Lawless skipped inside from the right touchline, was afforded far too much space to deliver a cross and picked out the diminutive Turner — unmarked in the area — to glance a superb header beyond Gaston.

The Arbroath keeper made another massive save after the interval when the ball ricocheted kindly into the path of Brian Graham, with Gaston thwarting the ex-Dundee United forward with his legs.

Steven Hetherington stung the palms of Mitchell from distance as the Angus men sought parity.

However, as the game became stretched, Thistle bagged the decisive second goal. A swift break allowed Scott Tiffoney to tee up Turner, whose clinical low finish found the corner. A sixth of the season for the ex-Dunfermline man.

Only Gaston was keeping the scoreline down. His save from a powerful point-blank Brownlie header was nothing short of sensational.

An O’Brien header at the back post — tipped over the bar by Mitchell — was as close as Arbroath came to mounting a comeback.

Star man: Derek Gaston

Despite being beaten twice, the Lichties stopper was magnificent in Maryhill.

He is the only reason Turner did not walk away with the match ball, making a terrific point-blank save in the first period.

Gaston made a similarly fine stop to deny Graham, before a double-block to thwart Ross Docherty and Scott Tiffoney in quick succession.

The best of the bunch? His finger-tip save to deny a thundering Brownlie header from eight yards. Superb.

Player ratings

Arbroath (4-4-1-1): Gaston 8; Stewart 7, Little 6, O’Brien 6, Banks 6; El-Mhanni 6 (Linn 68, 3), Bitsindou 5 (Komolafe 83), Balde 5 (Allan 68, 3), Hetherington 6 (Tait 74); McKenna 7; Hilson 6 (Olusanya 68, 3).

Subs not used: Gill, Gold.

Manager under the microscope

Seeking to bounce back from a four-game winless run — most recently, a damaging 1-0 reverse against Cove Rangers — Campbell replaced David Gold and Ryan Dow with Scott Bitsindou and El Mhanni.

Faced with a stick-or-twist dilemma, Arbroath began the second half with a far more attacking outlook.

However, it was Thistle who took advantage of that on the break.

Campbell threw on Toyosi Olusanya, Scott Allan and talisman Bobby Linn for the final 20 minutes — to no avail.