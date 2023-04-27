Angus Ambitions: What do Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City have left to play for and what are their chances of success?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar and Brechin City have officially entered what is known in football circles as the ‘business end of the season.’

Brechin City’s dramatic final day Highland League title success has captured the hearts and minds of football fans across the county.

But Brechin are still pushing for promotion to League Two via the pyramid play-offs.

Survival-chasing Arbroath have work to do, as do promotion-seeking Montrose and Forfar.

In short, it’s all to play for in Angus as Courier Sport outlines what the clubs are competing for in the final weeks of the season:

Arbroath: On the brink of Championship survival?

All eyes will be on Dundee’s crucial Championship clash with Cove Rangers on Friday night.

A win for Dundee will edge them closer to the title.

The Dark Blues will be crowned champions on Saturday at 4.45pm if a victory over Cove is followed up by defeat for Queen’s Park at Morton.

But the game carries huge significance for Arbroath too.

Defeat for Cove would mean Paul Hartley’s side are three points adrift of Arbroath with only one game left.

With a goal difference that is currently 20 worse off than Arbroath’s it’s extremely likely Dick Campbell’s side would be safe from automatic relegation.

A point at Partick Thistle on Saturday will guarantee that.

Remaining fixtures: Partick Thistle (a), Hamilton (h).

Courier Sport verdict: Arbroath missed a golden chance to secure their Championship status as they lost at home to Cove Rangers last week.

But Dick Campbell sides often bounce back quickly from disappointment.

They’d love a favour from Dundee but don’t back against them getting a result at Partick.

Montrose: Play-off position 5 years-in-a-row?

Montrose have spent the week on a trip down memory lane as they celebrated their 5th anniversary of their League Two title win in 2018.

Since then, Montrose have challenged for promotion every single year.

They have finished in a play-off spot four times, only denied a shot at promotion in 2020 due to a Covid-curtailed season.

They are currently six points and seven goals worse off than Saturday’s opponents Alloa with two games left.

The odds, on paper, appear to be stacked against Stewart Petrie’s side but they have previous last-gasp play-off form.

⏩UP NEXT! THIS. IS. HUGE. Montrose vs Alloa Athletic

☑️A win takes it to the last game of the season

💙Get RIGHT BEHIND THE MO

🎟️https://t.co/kEGVeDYE8l pic.twitter.com/IVwiYqNimo — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) April 26, 2023

In 2021, they reached the play-offs by virtue of an 87th-minute Cammy Ballantyne winner in a 3-2 victory over Partick Thistle.

To get fourth place this year they need good form, good fortune and favours.

Two comfortable wins over Alloa and Clyde could see them eat into their goal deficit.

They would also need Alloa to slip up, preferably heavily, against Dunfermline on the final day and FC Edinburgh to drop points against Airdrieonians.

That seems like a lot to do but at the very basic level, a win on Saturday takes it to the final day.

Courier Sport verdict: Don’t bank against Montrose. They are a very good side with an impressive recent play-off record.

Much depends on Saturday, though. A big win over Alloa will give them a very good chance of leapfrogging their visitors on the final day.

Remaining fixtures: Alloa (h), Clyde (a)

Forfar Athletic: Escape to victory?

If you’d told any Forfar fan in November that the club would have a fighting chance of reaching the play-offs they’d have laughed.

Either that or they’d have automatically assumed you meant the pyramid play-offs.

Back then, they were in the dreaded club 42 berth, and had just parted company with Gary Irvine.

Enter Ray McKinnon and their season was transformed.

In reality, Forfar secured their safety several weeks ago but McKinnon wanted to be absolutely sure of their position before declaring further ambitions.

Now they are very much in the hunt for fourth place.

However, they will also have to arrest a mini-slump to get there.

Forfar have lost two out of their last three games since moving into a play-off berth with the home win over Albion Rovers on April 1st.

Their promotion picture is far more straightforward than it is at Montrose.

Win their final two games away to newly-crowned champions Stirling Albion and at home to play-off rivals East Fife and they are in.

They can also afford to lose to Stirling, if East Fife slip up at home to Albion Rovers.

Courier Sport verdict: Much like Montrose, this Saturday is a pivotal day for Forfar.

If they can gatecrash Stirling’s trophy parade with a win then they will take to a final day shoot-out with East Fife next Saturday.

McKinnon is a shrewd manager and you wouldn’t back against him getting Loons over the line.

Remaining fixtures: Stirling Albion (a), East Fife (h)

Brechin City: Can Angus side secure SPFL return?

📸 Further images of the post-match celebrations at Buckie by Graeme Youngson. View more images on our Facebook page ➡️ https://t.co/IQ1HxtGlkT pic.twitter.com/EM1a2Fxwtw — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) April 25, 2023

It has, rightly, been party time in Brechin for the last few days.

Last weekend’s dramatic Highland League title success has touched the hearts of many.

It has also announced to Scottish football that Brechin are on their way back.

A club that has been revitalised under the stewardship of Kevin Mackie, City’s ultimate goal is returning to League Two.

The road back is still long and challenging.

It kicks off with an away trip to Spartans for the first leg of their pyramid play-off semi-final on Saturday.

The return is at Glebe Park the following Saturday.

If Andy Kirk’s side emerge from that then they will face either Albion Rovers, Bonnyrigg Rose or Elgin City.

Courier Sport verdict: It’s a hard task but Brechin City are a side littered with talent that can play at a higher level.

The Highland League title was hurdle one. They now have momentum to get over the next two obstacles.

Remaining fixtures: Spartans (a), Spartans (h). Victory over two legs will see them playing home and away to League Two’s bottom side.