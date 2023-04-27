Angus Ambitions: What do Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City have left to play for and what are their chances of success?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Ambitions: What do Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City have left to play for and what are their chances of success?

Courier Sport outlines what lies ahead for Angus sides Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City as they enter into the final stages of the season.

By Ewan Smith
Angus skippers Tam O'Brien, Paul Watson, Craig Slater and Jamie Bain have hopes of glory. Image: SNS
Angus skippers Tam O'Brien, Paul Watson, Craig Slater and Jamie Bain have hopes of glory. Image: SNS

Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar and Brechin City have officially entered what is known in football circles as the ‘business end of the season.’

Brechin City’s dramatic final day Highland League title success has captured the hearts and minds of football fans across the county.

But Brechin are still pushing for promotion to League Two via the pyramid play-offs.

Survival-chasing Arbroath have work to do, as do promotion-seeking Montrose and Forfar.

In short, it’s all to play for in Angus as Courier Sport outlines what the clubs are competing for in the final weeks of the season:

Arbroath: On the brink of Championship survival?

Dick Campbell will be hoping Arbroath can secure their safety this weekend. Image: SNS

All eyes will be on Dundee’s crucial Championship clash with Cove Rangers on Friday night.

A win for Dundee will edge them closer to the title.

The Dark Blues will be crowned champions on Saturday at 4.45pm if a victory over Cove is followed up by defeat for Queen’s Park at Morton.

But the game carries huge significance for Arbroath too.

Defeat for Cove would mean Paul Hartley’s side are three points adrift of Arbroath with only one game left.

With a goal difference that is currently 20 worse off than Arbroath’s it’s extremely likely Dick Campbell’s side would be safe from automatic relegation.

A point at Partick Thistle on Saturday will guarantee that.

Remaining fixtures: Partick Thistle (a), Hamilton (h).

Courier Sport verdict: Arbroath missed a golden chance to secure their Championship status as they lost at home to Cove Rangers last week.

But Dick Campbell sides often bounce back quickly from disappointment.

They’d love a favour from Dundee but don’t back against them getting a result at Partick.

Montrose: Play-off position 5 years-in-a-row?

Could Rory McAllister fire Montrose into the play-offs? Image: Montrose FC.

Montrose have spent the week on a trip down memory lane as they celebrated their 5th anniversary of their League Two title win in 2018.

Since then, Montrose have challenged for promotion every single year.

They have finished in a play-off spot four times, only denied a shot at promotion in 2020 due to a Covid-curtailed season.

They are currently six points and seven goals worse off than Saturday’s opponents Alloa with two games left.

The odds, on paper, appear to be stacked against Stewart Petrie’s side but they have previous last-gasp play-off form.

In 2021, they reached the play-offs by virtue of an 87th-minute Cammy Ballantyne winner in a 3-2 victory over Partick Thistle.

To get fourth place this year they need good form, good fortune and favours.

Two comfortable wins over Alloa and Clyde could see them eat into their goal deficit.

They would also need Alloa to slip up, preferably heavily, against Dunfermline on the final day and FC Edinburgh to drop points against Airdrieonians.

That seems like a lot to do but at the very basic level, a win on Saturday takes it to the final day.

Courier Sport verdict: Don’t bank against Montrose. They are a very good side with an impressive recent play-off record.

Much depends on Saturday, though. A big win over Alloa will give them a very good chance of leapfrogging their visitors on the final day.

Remaining fixtures: Alloa (h), Clyde (a)

Forfar Athletic: Escape to victory?

If you’d told any Forfar fan in November that the club would have a fighting chance of reaching the play-offs they’d have laughed.

Either that or they’d have automatically assumed you meant the pyramid play-offs.

Back then, they were in the dreaded club 42 berth, and had just parted company with Gary Irvine.

Forfar keeper Marc McCallum hopes to roar his side onto play-offs. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media

Enter Ray McKinnon and their season was transformed.

In reality, Forfar secured their safety several weeks ago but McKinnon wanted to be absolutely sure of their position before declaring further ambitions.

Now they are very much in the hunt for fourth place.

However, they will also have to arrest a mini-slump to get there.

Forfar have lost two out of their last three games since moving into a play-off berth with the home win over Albion Rovers on April 1st.

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston.

Their promotion picture is far more straightforward than it is at Montrose.

Win their final two games away to newly-crowned champions Stirling Albion and at home to play-off rivals East Fife and they are in.

They can also afford to lose to Stirling, if East Fife slip up at home to Albion Rovers.

Courier Sport verdict: Much like Montrose, this Saturday is a pivotal day for Forfar.

If they can gatecrash Stirling’s trophy parade with a win then they will take to a final day shoot-out with East Fife next Saturday.

McKinnon is a shrewd manager and you wouldn’t back against him getting Loons over the line.

Remaining fixtures: Stirling Albion (a), East Fife (h)

Brechin City: Can Angus side secure SPFL return?

It has, rightly, been party time in Brechin for the last few days.

Last weekend’s dramatic Highland League title success has touched the hearts of many.

It has also announced to Scottish football that Brechin are on their way back.

A club that has been revitalised under the stewardship of Kevin Mackie, City’s ultimate goal is returning to League Two.

The road back is still long and challenging.

It kicks off with an away trip to Spartans for the first leg of their pyramid play-off semi-final on Saturday.

The return is at Glebe Park the following Saturday.

If Andy Kirk’s side emerge from that then they will face either Albion Rovers, Bonnyrigg Rose or Elgin City.

Courier Sport verdict: It’s a hard task but Brechin City are a side littered with talent that can play at a higher level.

The Highland League title was hurdle one. They now have momentum to get over the next two obstacles.

Remaining fixtures: Spartans (a), Spartans (h). Victory over two legs will see them playing home and away to League Two’s bottom side.

