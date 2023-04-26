Dundee FC Dundee v Cove Rangers: Here’s where you can watch Friday night’s game for FREE as Dark Blues target Championship title win Gary Bowyer's Dundee could seal promotion back to the Premiership in Frida night's live TV match. By Sean Hamilton April 26 2023, 8.00am Share Dundee v Cove Rangers: Here’s where you can watch Friday night’s game for FREE as Dark Blues target Championship tit... Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4335997/dundee-v-cove-rangers-live-tv-and-streaming-details-as-dark-blues-target-friday-night-championship-title-win/ Copy Link 2 comment Gary Bowyer will be encouraging his Dundee side to seal promotion in Friday night's TV match against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]
Conversation