GIG GUIDE: Forget Wembley, the Manchester derby kicks off in the Fair City

Forget Wembley on June 3, the big Manchester derby is all set to kick off right here in Courier Country.

That’s the message coming out of the Fair City as two of the biggest tribute bands around limber up ahead of a massive double-header tomorrow night.

It’s United versus City at Perth Concert Hall with The Complete Stone Roses and Definitely Oasis preparing to slug it out on the big stage.

Top tribute bands

Widely regarded as one of the UK’s best-known and most popular tribute outfits, the Completes have helped to keep the music of Old Trafford devotees Brown, Squire, Mounfield and Wren high profile since forming in 1998.

On the other side of the fence, Definitely Oasis have risen to prominence over the past decade as one of the best homages to Citizens the Gallagher brothers and consistently sell out major venues.

The Britrock battle royale is one of three big gigs on Horsecross Arts’ patch this weekend, with Glasgow rock legends Gun getting the ball rolling at Perth Theatre tonight with a full-band show as part of their latest UK acoustic tour.

On Sunday, it’s eclectic American folkster Rhiannon Giddens at the Concert Hall, where she’ll be joined by the Grammy Award-winning Italian composer Francesco Turrisi – her life partner – who she’s recorded two recent albums with.

Gun for Bonfest

Gun also make the journey to Kirriemuir tomorrow for this year’s Bonfest, where a host of big names are on the AC/DC-inspired event’s main stage from today until Sunday.

The 1,800-capacity arena has tribute Pure DC tonight, along with The Treatment and Scarlet Rebels.

Tomorrow it’s the Word Up hit-makers plus Gerry Jablonski’s Electric Band and another homage in the shape of Javier Alcón, aka Bon Scott Revival Show.

Sunday’s big finish features blues-rock juggernaut Kris Barras Band, AC/DC impersonators Sin City and hometown headbangers Emerald Sunday, with a host of other acts delivering sets all weekend at seven smaller venues.

Among those who’ll rock up at Kirrie are The Mighty Grande, Rattlesnake Tattoo, Gone Shootin’, Collateral, Cherry Bombz, David Delinquent And The IOU’s, Red Dog, Dirty Deeds, Katie Nicholl, Fannyboot, The Interceptors, Run For Cover, Dark Horse, Painted Wolf, Dead Flowers, Ganked and Fighting Blindly.

For hard rock fans who can’t make it to Bonfest, there’s the option of a set from The AC/DC Experience at PJ Molloys tomorrow.

The Lancashire-based festival regulars, who’ll be supported by Fantastic Concrete Kingdoms, promise a set that’s “the closest you’ll get to the real thing”.

The tributes continue

Also in Dunfermline, McQ’s has Kirkcaldy songsmiths Dovv plus Keiran Forbes and Lou tomorrow, with Cornish sea-punk exponents Jolly Roger headlining at the Pilmuir Street upstairs venue next Friday on a bill that also includes Birrell Or Biscuit and Thee Rag’N’Bone Man.

More tributes abound in Kinross, where Johnny Warman’s Magic Bus bring their Total Who Show to the Green Hotel tonight, with anthems by the likes of T Rex, Bowie, Zeppelin, Beck, Cream and Hendrix set to feature in tomorrow’s Total 60s and 70s Rock Show.

That’s the last gig at Backstage until a visit from New York songbird Nell Bryden on June 20, but classic rock fans can look forward to July sets from homages Very Santana (13th), Mama Genesis (21st and 22nd) and Roxy Magic (28th and 29th).

Meanwhile in Dundee

Meanwhile, Church has a synth set from Stephen Lee and Mark Small – reworking the songs of their late collaborator Pauline M Hynd – tonight, with Colourway, Omanoid, Pitnamoon, The Naebodys, The Triple A’s and Made In M2 all playing a free gig at Ward Road tomorrow.

Elsewhere, the month-long Dundee Punk City festival at Conroy’s Basement is set to wind down, with American garage purveyors The Atom Age at Meadowside tomorrow and Manchester turbo goths Bruise Control the main Sunday draw.

It’s old-school punk at Beat Generator tonight courtesy of Stiff Little Fingers legend Henry Cluney’s XSLF plus supports The Eddies, Sunday Punk Club and The Degenerators.