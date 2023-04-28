Months of disruption expected during major roadworks on Tay Road Bridge

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers are being warned of months of potential disruption during major roadworks on the Tay Road Bridge this year.

One side of the bridge will be shut from early June – with a contraflow in place.

That will mean traffic will only be able to use a single lane in either direction.

A reduced 30mph speed limit will also be in force.

There will be a diversion on the B946 for traffic heading towards Dundee from Fife.

This phase of works is due to finish in November.

The roadworks will see the original 1966 surface replaced and 92 new expansion joints installed.

Fife councillor Gary Holt, chair of the Tay Road Bridge Joint Board, said: “We need to do these works to keep the bridge in good condition and safe to use for all users.

“The road surface has never been completely replaced since the bridge was built and the joints were last changed between 30 and 36 years ago.

“A new road surface will provide a safer and smoother journey across the bridge for users.”

‘Expect delays’ during Tay Road Bridge roadworks

Wide and abnormal loads will not be able to cross the bridge during the roadworks.

The footpath will remain open but there may be restrictions during certain works.

Mr Holt added: “Bridge users must expect delays to their journey during these essential works.

“The board commissioned an appraisal of alternative transport options which took a detailed and thorough look at measures which could reduce the impact on bridge users because of the works.

“The consultants looked at a total of 21 options, which mostly fell into three categories – bus, rail and park and ride/stride.

“It may seem obvious but the best way of reducing congestion, and with it delays, is to reduce the number of private cars, particularly those with single occupancy, crossing the bridge at peak times.”

Further works on the bridge are planned for spring and summer 2024.

Enabling works – which may bring some delays – will begin on Monday (May 1) in preparation for the closures.