Michael McKenna hopes Arbroath enjoy Player of the Year dinner with a toast to Championship survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Michael McKenna hopes Arbroath enjoy Player of the Year dinner with a toast to Championship survival

Lichties are on the brink of confirming Championship safety and McKenna believes the club's POTY awards dinner will be a crucial team-bonding event.

By Ewan Smith
Michael McKenna hopes to secure Arbroath's Championship survival. Image: SNS

Michael McKenna would love nothing more than to raise a toast to Championship survival at Arbroath’s Player of the Year awards dinner.

McKenna enjoyed an extreme high as Arbroath came within two points of the Scottish Championship last year.

But it all came crashing down as he trudged off the Gayfield pitch feeling drained and dejected as Arbroath lost a Premiership play-off penalty shoot-out to Inverness.

It was a blunt end to an enthralling season and McKenna wishes it had been marked with a proper send-off.

He firmly believes the lack of a get-together hit them hard as the new season started.

And he is desperately hoping Lichties secure their survival to enjoy their night at next Saturday’s POTY dinner.

“Everything ended on such a low point last year,” said McKenna.

“We lost on penalties, left the stadium and that was it.

“We collected our stuff and went our separate ways.

“There were quite a few players leaving us to go back to their clubs or to move on but we never got the chance to say goodbye.

“We should have had the chance to reflect on what we had done. We almost made history.

Arbroath players were gutted as last season’s adventure ended in dejection with their Premiership play-off defeat to Inverness. Image: SNS

“It was a mistake not to meet up for a night out. It strengthens a team bond and gives you a chance to learn for the future.

“I hope we won’t make that mistake this year.

“If we stay in the league we can hopefully enjoy the Player of the Year dinner as it comes after our final game.

“It will be a chance to look back on what has happened this year and learn for next season.”

Arbroath are on the brink of clinching survival.

Michael McKenna hopes he is soon celebrating survival with Arbroath. Image: SNS

Arbroath could have secured their Championship status against Cove last week.

Despite the 1-0 loss, they are still in the driving seat.

If Cove lose to Dundee on Friday, a point against Partick on Saturday will confirm Arbroath’s place in the Championship.

And even though it will be a remarkable achievement for the part-time side to stay up for five successive seasons, McKenna wants more.

He added: “When we first came up we wanted to give it a go and see what happened.

“But we quickly realised we are better than that. Staying would still be a success but we have shown that we can live at this level.

“If anything, I feel like we have underachieved and if we can stay up then we need to aim higher next season.

“The fans have been great all season. They have stuck with us.

“I get on well with the Arbroath fans and will always have time for them.

“When they meet me I try to give something back. I’m just a normal guy, I’m nothing special and I appreciate the time and money they spend to support us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…
3 Dundee talking points as drab Cove draw takes Championship title race to dramatic…
JIM SPENCE: Luigi Capuano is Dundee United's 'quiet bloke in the background' - but…
Brechin City star Ewan Loudon will 'never forget' historic Highland League title triumph as…
Liam Dick opens up on Raith Rovers 'epiphany' and talks about getting out the…
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Westwater sees 1996 team spirit parallels with current Dunfermline squad
Stewart Petrie praises 'Montrose family' in emotional tribute to late vice-chairman David Laing and…
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
EXCLUSIVE: Callum Hendry would love play-off pressure with Salford City but watching St Johnstone…
Dundee United sell out 2,700 allocation for St Johnstone showdown in 1 HOUR

Most Read

1
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

More from The Courier

RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
Friday court round-up — Self-medicating and miscalculating
Dundee University buildings partially closed due to concrete safety issue
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Rhiannon Giddens, the singer who is officially a genius
Angus pupils lead county's first commemoration of International Workers' Memorial Day
Rishi Sunak refuses claim by 'poster boys of Brexit' that fishing industry got nothing…
Pictures as Dorothy, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion join in this year's Elie Scarecrow…
The Crown in St Andrews: 14 best pictures from TV show's blockbuster shoot in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]