Michael McKenna hopes Arbroath enjoy Player of the Year dinner with a toast to Championship survival

Michael McKenna would love nothing more than to raise a toast to Championship survival at Arbroath’s Player of the Year awards dinner.

McKenna enjoyed an extreme high as Arbroath came within two points of the Scottish Championship last year.

But it all came crashing down as he trudged off the Gayfield pitch feeling drained and dejected as Arbroath lost a Premiership play-off penalty shoot-out to Inverness.

It was a blunt end to an enthralling season and McKenna wishes it had been marked with a proper send-off.

He firmly believes the lack of a get-together hit them hard as the new season started.

And he is desperately hoping Lichties secure their survival to enjoy their night at next Saturday’s POTY dinner.

Arbroath FC End of Season Awards 2022/2023 VOTING CLOSES AT MIDNIGHT Please vote for your Arbroath FC Fans Player of the Season, Best Newcomer of the Year and Goal of the Season! Please vote here – https://t.co/Cnlbi7f5pk Full Details here; https://t.co/BMUgFlmSIk — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) April 23, 2023

“Everything ended on such a low point last year,” said McKenna.

“We lost on penalties, left the stadium and that was it.

“We collected our stuff and went our separate ways.

“There were quite a few players leaving us to go back to their clubs or to move on but we never got the chance to say goodbye.

“We should have had the chance to reflect on what we had done. We almost made history.

“It was a mistake not to meet up for a night out. It strengthens a team bond and gives you a chance to learn for the future.

“I hope we won’t make that mistake this year.

“If we stay in the league we can hopefully enjoy the Player of the Year dinner as it comes after our final game.

“It will be a chance to look back on what has happened this year and learn for next season.”

Arbroath are on the brink of clinching survival.

Arbroath could have secured their Championship status against Cove last week.

Despite the 1-0 loss, they are still in the driving seat.

If Cove lose to Dundee on Friday, a point against Partick on Saturday will confirm Arbroath’s place in the Championship.

And even though it will be a remarkable achievement for the part-time side to stay up for five successive seasons, McKenna wants more.

He added: “When we first came up we wanted to give it a go and see what happened.

“But we quickly realised we are better than that. Staying would still be a success but we have shown that we can live at this level.

“If anything, I feel like we have underachieved and if we can stay up then we need to aim higher next season.

“The fans have been great all season. They have stuck with us.

“I get on well with the Arbroath fans and will always have time for them.

“When they meet me I try to give something back. I’m just a normal guy, I’m nothing special and I appreciate the time and money they spend to support us.”