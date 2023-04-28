Crieff football festival to attract 3,000 people as girls to get own matches for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff football festival to attract 3,000 people as girls to get own matches for first time

Excitement is building ahead of the festival, which is one of the biggest outside the central belt.

By Stephen Eighteen
Children at a previous Crieff football festival. Image: Crieff Juniors FC.
Children at a previous Crieff football festival. Image: Crieff Juniors FC.

Around 3,000 people are expected to be in Crieff this weekend for the return of the annual football festival.

The two-day charity event at Strathearn Community Campus is for primary school-aged children who play seven-a-side games.

It is being held for the first time since 2019 after Covid restrictions scuppered the past three editions.

This year there will be 173 teams of around 1,500 players travelling to Crieff from all over Scotland to be a part of the action.

Girls will have their own matches for the first time. Image: Crieff Juniors FC.

These include girls who will have their own matches for the first time.

Taking into account coaches, family and friends there will be an estimated 3,000 additional visitors to Crieff this weekend.

“It is great for the local economy,” said John Duncan, chairman of organisers Crieff Juniors FC.

There will also be attractions for non footballers to have fun.

Live Active will lay down a bouncy castle in the school sports hall and Crieff Hydro will install a climbing wall.

One of the biggest outside central belt

The festival has built up a fine reputation in the past decade to become one of the biggest in Scotland outside the central belt.

As well as entrants from Tayside and Fife, this year there will be teams from the Lothians, Paisley, Renfrewshire and Glasgow competing.

The festival attracts children from across Scotland. Image: Crieff Juniors FC.

“It has grown over a period of time,” said John.

“Crieff is a great place to come and we have great facilities to use and always tried to keep it a really friendly festival where everybody is welcome.

“We try to grade matches as best we can so ask teams in advance to give us an indication of what level their teams play at.

“This is so we can create fixtures where the teams are of a similar level so it’s a fair competition.”

Prizes for fair play not winning

Prizes will be awarded for fair play rather than achievement.

The emphasis is on participation and fun rather than winning. Image: Crieff Juniors FC.

“It is about participation and enjoyment,” John said.

“All kids get a medal and we will present a couple of fair play trophies sponsored by Crieff Hydro.

“This will be for when we have witnessed teams who have shown really good fair play.

“This could be when kids see an opponent go down and make sure they are okay, or if a coach is fostering a positive coaching environment.

“We are looking for people who have entered into the spirit of fair play.”

Charity contributions

Proceeds from the festival will support Crieff Juniors, which is a registered charity.

The organisers also try to donate at least £1,000 to charities such as Kids’ Week in Crieff, which puts on a host of activities in the summer.

Timetable of matches over the weekend. Image: Crieff Juniors FC.

“We get great feedback from the people who come along,” John added.

“The facilities management team do their best to look after people.”

