Crieff football festival to attract 3,000 people as girls to get own matches for first time

Around 3,000 people are expected to be in Crieff this weekend for the return of the annual football festival.

The two-day charity event at Strathearn Community Campus is for primary school-aged children who play seven-a-side games.

It is being held for the first time since 2019 after Covid restrictions scuppered the past three editions.

This year there will be 173 teams of around 1,500 players travelling to Crieff from all over Scotland to be a part of the action.

These include girls who will have their own matches for the first time.

Taking into account coaches, family and friends there will be an estimated 3,000 additional visitors to Crieff this weekend.

“It is great for the local economy,” said John Duncan, chairman of organisers Crieff Juniors FC.

There will also be attractions for non footballers to have fun.

Live Active will lay down a bouncy castle in the school sports hall and Crieff Hydro will install a climbing wall.

One of the biggest outside central belt

The festival has built up a fine reputation in the past decade to become one of the biggest in Scotland outside the central belt.

As well as entrants from Tayside and Fife, this year there will be teams from the Lothians, Paisley, Renfrewshire and Glasgow competing.

“It has grown over a period of time,” said John.

“Crieff is a great place to come and we have great facilities to use and always tried to keep it a really friendly festival where everybody is welcome.

“We try to grade matches as best we can so ask teams in advance to give us an indication of what level their teams play at.

“This is so we can create fixtures where the teams are of a similar level so it’s a fair competition.”

Prizes for fair play not winning

Prizes will be awarded for fair play rather than achievement.

“It is about participation and enjoyment,” John said.

“All kids get a medal and we will present a couple of fair play trophies sponsored by Crieff Hydro.

“This will be for when we have witnessed teams who have shown really good fair play.

“This could be when kids see an opponent go down and make sure they are okay, or if a coach is fostering a positive coaching environment.

“We are looking for people who have entered into the spirit of fair play.”

Charity contributions

Proceeds from the festival will support Crieff Juniors, which is a registered charity.

The organisers also try to donate at least £1,000 to charities such as Kids’ Week in Crieff, which puts on a host of activities in the summer.

“We get great feedback from the people who come along,” John added.

“The facilities management team do their best to look after people.”