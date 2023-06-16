Schools Proms in pictures: Harris Academy Class of 2023 The Dundee school leavers partied in the Invercarse Hotel. Dressed up and ready to go. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles Share Proms in pictures: Harris Academy Class of 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4482943/harris-academy-prom-2023/ Copy Link Dressed to impress in stunning gowns and dapper suits, young students marked the end of school with a prom. The class of ’23 from Harris Academy, Dundee, danced the night away at a ball in the city’s Invercarse Hotel on Thursday. It was their final hurrah with classmates they’d grown up with before they part ways for university, college, work or elsewhere. And our photographer was there to record that special moment. Harris Academy prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Harris Academy prom 2023 All photographs by Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Harris Academy senior prom at the Invercarse Hotel. Triplets Asta, Leona and Eugene Tanaka. Ekin Cetinkaya, Romilly Beveridge and Sam Reilly. Girls ready to have fun. Donell Shamuyarira, Jake Skinner, Harry Kenningale and Zak Abdurahman. Cole Smith and Ana Fettes. Ridwan Miah, Benji Kershaw, Ryan Hegarty, David Mallinson and Arran Donnelly. Charlie Taylor, Innes Taylor and Bethan Bunce. Cole Smith, Zak Abdurahman and Lucas Pradel. Lucas Pradel and Carrie-Anne Morisson. Frankie Heany, Ana Fettes and Amy Stewart. Charlie Taylor and Bethan Bunce. Chloe Fox and Cameron Gelletly. Beatriz Hueras, Kelly Macdonald and Chloe Fox. Maise Urch and Josh Fardon. Yunus Meah and Muhammad Sinan. Leona Tanaka and Arran Donnelly. Ruby Macdougall, Megan Shannon and Kaisna Bennison. Chloe Fox and Rebecca Moore. Praise Manuchi, Bethan Bunce and Roksana Plasczyk. Boys together. Ready for the big night. David Mallinson and Ryan Hegarty. Zaara Hussain and Beatriz Huertas. Nabihah Kashmiri, Katie Shaw, Erin Miller, Zaara Hussain and Nazia Hussain. Lizzie Lothian and Sam Reilly. Making a grand entrance. Harris senior boys together. Carrie Horne and Zak Abdurahman. Rommilly Beveridge and Ekin Cetinkaya. Suited and booted for the big night. Masan and Unais. Zaara Hussain and Ana Fettes. Ruby Macdougall and Sam Reilly. Beatriz Hueras and Zach Abdurahman. A teacher selfie. Teachers Mrs Dornard, Mr Walls and Mrs Quinoton. Miss Reid, Miss Cattigan and Miss Balfour. Teachers Mr McArtney, Miss Balfour, Miss Tessop and Mr Walls.