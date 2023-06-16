Proms in pictures: Harris Academy Class of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Proms in pictures: Harris Academy Class of 2023

The Dundee school leavers partied in the Invercarse Hotel.

Dressed up and ready to go. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dressed up and ready to go. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Dressed to impress in stunning gowns and dapper suits, young students marked the end of school with a prom.

The class of ’23 from Harris Academy, Dundee, danced the night away at a ball in the city’s Invercarse Hotel on Thursday.

It was their final hurrah with classmates they’d grown up with before they part ways for university, college, work or elsewhere.

And our photographer was there to record that special moment.

Harris Academy prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Harris Academy prom 2023

All photographs by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Harris Academy senior prom at the Invercarse Hotel.
Triplets Asta, Leona and Eugene Tanaka.
Ekin Cetinkaya, Romilly Beveridge and Sam Reilly.
Girls ready to have fun.
Donell Shamuyarira, Jake Skinner, Harry Kenningale and Zak Abdurahman.
Cole Smith and Ana Fettes.
Ridwan Miah, Benji Kershaw, Ryan Hegarty, David Mallinson and Arran Donnelly.
Charlie Taylor, Innes Taylor and Bethan Bunce.
Cole Smith, Zak Abdurahman and Lucas Pradel.
Lucas Pradel and Carrie-Anne Morisson.
Frankie Heany, Ana Fettes and Amy Stewart.
Charlie Taylor and Bethan Bunce.
Chloe Fox and Cameron Gelletly.
Beatriz Hueras, Kelly Macdonald and Chloe Fox.
Maise Urch and Josh Fardon.
Yunus Meah and Muhammad Sinan.
Leona Tanaka and Arran Donnelly.
Ruby Macdougall, Megan Shannon and Kaisna Bennison.
Chloe Fox and Rebecca Moore.
Praise Manuchi, Bethan Bunce and Roksana Plasczyk.
Boys together.
Ready for the big night.
David Mallinson and Ryan Hegarty.
Zaara Hussain and Beatriz Huertas.
Nabihah Kashmiri, Katie Shaw, Erin Miller, Zaara Hussain and Nazia Hussain.
Lizzie Lothian and Sam Reilly.
Making a grand entrance.
Harris senior boys together.
Carrie Horne and Zak Abdurahman.
Rommilly Beveridge and Ekin Cetinkaya.
Suited and booted for the big night.
Masan and Unais.
Zaara Hussain and Ana Fettes.
Ruby Macdougall and Sam Reilly.
Beatriz Hueras and Zach Abdurahman.
A teacher selfie.
Teachers Mrs Dornard, Mr Walls and Mrs Quinoton.
Miss Reid, Miss Cattigan and Miss Balfour.
Teachers Mr McArtney, Miss Balfour, Miss Tessop and Mr Walls.

More from The Courier

NHS Tayside accused of cover-up over disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel
Dressed up and ready to go. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Serial Fife rapist who threatened to steal victim’s dog faces life in prison
Dressed up and ready to go. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fiefighters and locals join forces in East Haven beach wildfire exercise
Dressed up and ready to go. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee United reveal pre-season schedule - including trip to face EFL outfit
Novak Djokovic celebrates his latest Grand Slam success.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Djokovic has the most but that doesn't make him the greatest
Children playing dodgeball at Ryze
Ryze Dundee to open new dodgeball court
A McDonald's lorry on fire at Camperdown in Dundee
Flames shoot from McDonald's lorry trailer as crews tackle Dundee fire
Dressed up and ready to go. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee paedophile's playpark ban after downloading child abuse files
Dressed up and ready to go. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Ricky Ross and Shooglenifty among acts lining up for Errol's own 'wee Woodstock'
Dressed up and ready to go. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Perthshire man who hunted down wife in his pyjamas and slashed her tyres was…