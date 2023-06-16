Proms in pictures: Harris Academy Class of 2023

Dressed to impress in stunning gowns and dapper suits, young students marked the end of school with a prom.

The class of ’23 from Harris Academy, Dundee, danced the night away at a ball in the city’s Invercarse Hotel on Thursday.

It was their final hurrah with classmates they’d grown up with before they part ways for university, college, work or elsewhere.

And our photographer was there to record that special moment.

Harris Academy prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Harris Academy prom 2023

All photographs by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.