Serial Fife rapist who threatened to steal victim’s dog faces life in prison

A serial rapist who subjected women to two and a half decades of abuse and violence has been warned he could face a life sentence.

Gavin McKay sexually assaulted one woman with a television remote control and locked another in a room and restrained her with handcuffs during a rape ordeal.

The 44-year-old, formerly of Balsusney Road, Kirkcaldy, targeted four victims during his crime spree committed in his home town and other locations in Fife, including Glenrothes, Methil and Leven.

His offending began in 1995 when a victim was subjected to repeated attacks, including pulling her hair, kicking and throttling her.

McKay went on to strike the woman with a belt and repeatedly subjected her to assaults and rape.

He went on to repeatedly rape a second woman and threatened to reveal intimate images and videos of her on social media.

Threat to steal victim’s dog

The woman was also subjected to physical assaults and verbal abuse by McKay.

During attacks she was pushed and pulled, grabbed by the face and pinned down.

McKay repeatedly phoned the woman and turned up at her address and threatened to steal her pet dog.

He stalked a third woman who was subjected to him repeatedly turning up at her place of work and her home.

He also repeatedly phoned her and sent text messages and made threats to kill and damage her car.

Intimate photos

A fourth victim was also raped by McKay and sexually assaulted by him.

She was also subjected to verbal and physical abuse.

During attacks on her he grabbed her by the hair, punched and kicked her and slapped her in the face.

He also hit her in the face with a mobile phone and struck her on the head with a curtain pole.

He also threatened to reveal intimate pictures of her.

Lifelong order

McKay had denied a series of charges during an earlier trial but was found guilty of committing 20 offences between 1995 and 2020, including eight of rape and an assault to severe injury and danger of life.

A background report was prepared on McKay, who is now in custody, ahead of a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday.

A judge told McKay that taking into account the seriousness of the offending he would make a risk assessment order in his case, which can lead to the imposition of an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR).

Lord Scott told him: ”I don’t know, at this stage, whether it will be appropriate to impose such an order or not.”

The judge told him that such an order was a life sentence and continued the case until September for the full risk report to be prepared on the rapist.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.