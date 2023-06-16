Serial Fife rapist who threatened to steal victim’s dog faces life in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serial Fife rapist who threatened to steal victim’s dog faces life in prison

Gavin McKay targeted four victims during his crime spree committed in his home town of Kirkcaldy and other locations in Fife.

By Dave Finlay
Gavin McKay appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
A serial rapist who subjected women to two and a half decades of abuse and violence has been warned he could face a life sentence.

Gavin McKay sexually assaulted one woman with a television remote control and locked another in a room and restrained her with handcuffs during a rape ordeal.

The 44-year-old, formerly of Balsusney Road, Kirkcaldy, targeted four victims during his crime spree committed in his home town and other locations in Fife, including Glenrothes, Methil and Leven.

His offending began in 1995 when a victim was subjected to repeated attacks, including pulling her hair, kicking and throttling her.

McKay went on to strike the woman with a belt and repeatedly subjected her to assaults and rape.

He went on to repeatedly rape a second woman and threatened to reveal intimate images and videos of her on social media.

Threat to steal victim’s dog

The woman was also subjected to physical assaults and verbal abuse by McKay.

During attacks she was pushed and pulled, grabbed by the face and pinned down.

The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh

McKay repeatedly phoned the woman and turned up at her address and threatened to steal her pet dog.

He stalked a third woman who was subjected to him repeatedly turning up at her place of work and her home.

He also repeatedly phoned her and sent text messages and made threats to kill and damage her car.

Intimate photos

A fourth victim was also raped by McKay and sexually assaulted by him.

She was also subjected to verbal and physical abuse.

During attacks on her he grabbed her by the hair, punched and kicked her and slapped her in the face.

He also hit her in the face with a mobile phone and struck her on the head with a curtain pole.

He also threatened to reveal intimate pictures of her.

Lifelong order

McKay had denied a series of charges during an earlier trial but was found guilty of committing 20 offences between 1995 and 2020, including eight of rape and an assault to severe injury and danger of life.

A background report was prepared on McKay, who is now in custody, ahead of a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday.

A judge told McKay that taking into account the seriousness of the offending he would make a risk assessment order in his case, which can lead to the imposition of an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR).

Lord Scott told him: ”I don’t know, at this stage, whether it will be appropriate to impose such an order or not.”

The judge told him that such an order was a life sentence and continued the case until September for the full risk report to be prepared on the rapist.

