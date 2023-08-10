Dundee Schools Music Theatre performers put through their paces ahead of opening night at the Gardyne Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Schools Music Theatre performers put through their paces ahead of opening night at the Gardyne Theatre

DSMT are performing the musicals Little Shop of Horrors and Rock of Ages at the Gardyne Theatre this month.

By Laura Devlin
Members of Dundee Schools Music Theatre rehearsing at Strathallan School near Perth. Image: Phil Hannah
Members of Dundee Schools Music Theatre rehearsing at Strathallan School near Perth. Image: Phil Hannah

Members of Dundee Schools Music Theatre group have been put through their paces this week ahead of their upcoming performances at the Gardyne Theatre.

The musical troupe are gearing up to begin a four night run of the Little Shop of Horrors at the venue next Wednesday.

Performers in the S3 to S4 year groups are putting on the show, which follows the story of floral assistant Seymour on his quest to win over the love of his life, Audrey.

However, a total eclipse of the sun and a scheming man-eating plant threatens his dream and takes over Seymour’s life.

The students will appear at the Gardyne Theatre next week. Image: Phil Hannah
The musical troupe includes pupils from S3 to S6. Image: Phil Hannah

Senior pupils – those in S5 and S6 – will also be performing Rock of Ages at the same venue from Wednesday August 23 until Saturday 26.

This jukebox musical is built around classic rock songs from the 1980s, especially from the famous glam metal bands of that decade.

The Dundee Schools Music Theatre group was founded in 1999. Image: Phil Hannah
Students have been rehearsing for almost a year. Image: Phil Hannah

Philip McGregor, education support officer for music, performing arts and culture at  Dundee City Council said the group have been busy preparing for the shows for almost a year.

He said: “DSMT members have been working hard every Sunday since September to perfect their performances ahead of the show’s opening night.

“Excitement amongst the group is really beginning to build in the lead up to the shows and they would really like as many people as possible to come and support them.”

Tickets to the shows can be bought online. Image: Phil Hannah
The students will deliver eight shows over four nights. Image: Phil Hannah

The Dundee Schools Music Theatre group is made up of secondary school pupils from across Dundee and Angus and since its inception in 1999, has seen more than 6,000 young people get involved.

Tickets for the upcoming shows can be purchased from the box office at City Square or online from the box office website.

More from Dundee

Christopher Sharp - better known as Sherps - appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: YouTube.
Dundee rap star drove home from Perth court moments after being banned for drug-driving
Professor Chim Lang with his two schnauzer dogs Bella and Bowie. Image: Alan Richardson
Learn from the daily health habits of top Dundee heart expert Professor Chim Lang
The Whorterbank shopping precinct was at the beating heart of the new model estate in Lochee.
The Whorterbank estate in Lochee: 1960s housing utopia that had 'everything'
Thorter Row. Image: Google maps
Neighbours object to new short term let planned in Dundee's City Quay
Derek Jamieson entered Jolly's Hotel on Tuesday to discover he was barred after an incident a few weeks earlier.
Broughty Ferry pub wrongly accused pensioner of throwing glass at transgender customer
The funeral for Dundee's 'most famous' solicitor Billy Boyle took place Wednesday.
Billy Boyle funeral held as hundreds pay respects to Dundee solicitor
School janitor Stevie McGurn has died aged 61.
Wife's touching tribute as janitor Stevie McGurn of Dundee dies at 61
Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
No plans to re-open swimming pool at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital due to cost of…
Fife EuroMillions winners, Pam and Jim Forbes from Tayport at the playhuse unveiling in Dundee. Image: Jim Forbes
Tears of joy for Fife EuroMillions winners after Dundee kids charity unveils new playhouse
Police presence on Morrison Street, Kirriemuir after high speed crash
Pair from Dundee in court over Tayside 'police chase'

Conversation