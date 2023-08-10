Dundee Schools Music Theatre performers put through their paces ahead of opening night at the Gardyne Theatre

Members of Dundee Schools Music Theatre group have been put through their paces this week ahead of their upcoming performances at the Gardyne Theatre.

The musical troupe are gearing up to begin a four night run of the Little Shop of Horrors at the venue next Wednesday.

Performers in the S3 to S4 year groups are putting on the show, which follows the story of floral assistant Seymour on his quest to win over the love of his life, Audrey.

However, a total eclipse of the sun and a scheming man-eating plant threatens his dream and takes over Seymour’s life.

Senior pupils – those in S5 and S6 – will also be performing Rock of Ages at the same venue from Wednesday August 23 until Saturday 26.

This jukebox musical is built around classic rock songs from the 1980s, especially from the famous glam metal bands of that decade.

Philip McGregor, education support officer for music, performing arts and culture at Dundee City Council said the group have been busy preparing for the shows for almost a year.

He said: “DSMT members have been working hard every Sunday since September to perfect their performances ahead of the show’s opening night.

“Excitement amongst the group is really beginning to build in the lead up to the shows and they would really like as many people as possible to come and support them.”

The Dundee Schools Music Theatre group is made up of secondary school pupils from across Dundee and Angus and since its inception in 1999, has seen more than 6,000 young people get involved.

Tickets for the upcoming shows can be purchased from the box office at City Square or online from the box office website.