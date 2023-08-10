Dundee boss Tony Docherty lifts lid on Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty lifts lid on Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly injuries

Dark Blues will be without defensive duo for weekend trip to St Mirren but Tyler French is nearing a return.

By George Cran
Antonio Portales made his Dundee debut against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.
Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.

Dundee will be without two defensive options this weekend at St Mirren – and likely for a number of weeks.

The full extent of Antonio Portales’ knee injury is yet to be revealed but a ligament strain will keep him out of action for some time.

Added to that Nottingham Forest loanee Aaron Donnelly is back with the Premier League club after turning his ankle in his first week of training.

He is yet to make his debut for the Dark Blues since signing more than a fortnight ago.

That debut will be on hold for a while yet.

Antonio Portales (back) limps off. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales (back) limps off. Image: SNS

On Portales, Dens boss Tony Docherty said: “We are still waiting on Antonio’s scan result.

“He’s certainly got a strain in his ligament but it’s just about finding out the extent of it.

“It was so unfortunate for him, he’s just jarred it when he landed.

“It’s disappointing for him and for the team because he’s been doing really well.

“We will just have to wait on the scan results coming back and see what the next steps are.”

Aaron Donnelly

And Donnelly’s extended absence only adds to that disappointment with Docherty revealing how keen the youngster is to get going at Dens Park.

“Aaron is back down at Nottingham getting treatment,” the Dundee boss added.

“He’s got an ankle ligament injury and it’s quite a nasty one, so he’s headed back there for his rehab.

“Hopefully we will get him back up as soon as possible but it’s quite a bad one so it won’t be in the near future.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at full time. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS

“It certainly won’t be in the next month or so but we will keep in touch with him.

“He’s a brilliant boy, he’s very invested in being here and his parents were up at the game last weekend even though he couldn’t fly.

“We’re gutted for him but it’s only a setback and we’ve told him that. He will be back with us sooner rather than later.

“He’s a very exciting prospect but these things happen and we have to deal with it.”

Tyler French

One player that will help with the options at the back is the returning Tyler French.

Tyler French has been out since January. Image: SNS.

The former Wrexham defender has been out since a Scottish Cup tie at St Mirren in January where he broke his leg.

But he is building up his fitness, having been seen training on the pitch ahead of the Premiership draw with Motherwell alongside Charlie Reilly.

But he’s not quite ready to be thrown into action just yet.

Docherty said: “Tyler has been training with the first team for the last two weeks so the next step is to get him integrated into games.

“We have a match next Tuesday night so hopefully we can get him involved in that.

“With not having a game at the weekend we will have a bounce game on the Friday too, so that will be another opportunity.”

