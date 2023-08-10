Jim Goodwin provides Kai Fotheringham and Chris Mochrie injury updates as Dundee United boss addresses Charlie Mulgrew exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin provides Kai Fotheringham and Chris Mochrie injury updates as Dundee United boss addresses Charlie Mulgrew exit

Mochrie will not face Dunfermline, with whom he won the League One title last season.

By Alan Temple
Side-by-side images of Dundee United players Kai Fotheringham and Chris Mochrie
Fotheringham, left, and Mochrie are fine United prospect. Images: SNS

Kai Fotheringham is edging closer to a Dundee United return and could be in contention to face Dunfermline on Saturday.

However, Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin has vowed not to rush the youngster back into action and risk sowing the seeds for a “stop-start” campaign.

Fotheringham has enjoyed a heartening start to the season, initially cementing the left wing berth and notching his maiden Tangerines goal in a recent 1-0 Viaplay Cup victory over Falkirk.

However, an untimely thigh injury saw the youngster ruled out of subsequent fixtures against Carlisle United and Arbroath.

Although Fotheringham is making a swift recovery, Goodwin will take no chances with a muscular issue.

Kai Fotheringham nurses a slight thigh strain during Dundee United's clash against Falkirk
Kai Fotheringham nurses a thigh strain. Image: SNS

“Kai is getting closer every day,” confirmed Goodwin.

“We are trying to push him for the weekend but we aren’t going to push him too hard and risk him breaking down.

“It’s a little bit of a muscle strain so we’ll just manage that. I don’t want him having a stop-start season.

“He’s had a great pre-season and was unlucky to pick up the niggle in training when he did. Hopefully, once he’s totally over that he’ll be back performing the way he was.”

With Chris Mochrie yet to make a competitive appearance this term due to an ankle issue, Goodwin added: “He is going to be a little bit longer; maybe another couple of weeks.”

Speculation

Meanwhile, Goodwin has described Charlie Mulgrew as “good as gold” during his tenure as United boss, contending that his exit was purely down to footballing reasons.

Mulgrew departed the club last Friday, with Goodwin well-served for left-sided centre-backs, keen not to obstruct Ross Graham’s progress and looking to bring down the average age of the squad.

And, while Mulgrew felt he had more to give for the Tangerines, Goodwin is adamant the parting of ways was not acrimonious.

Charlie Mulgrew, pictured at Dundee United training
Mulgrew exited the club . Image: SNS

“I an only speak about what Charlie was like from the point I came to the club, and he was brilliant around the place,” added Goodwin. “He was very professional and well-liked in the dressing room.

“I’m sure people will speculate about this, that and the other — but for the period of time I worked with him, he was as good as gold.

“I had a conversation with Charlie at the end of last season and I told him we were going in a different direction. We had Ross Graham, and I knew I was going to sign another left-sided centre-half.

“That may have also blocked things up for Ross, and I don’t want to do that. Ross is a player who I’ve got high hopes for. He’s got everything to have a real chance in the game.

Ross Graham wins a header during Dundee United's Viaplay Cup win over Peterhead
Goodwin has high hopes for Graham. Image: SNS

“Charlie wanted to stay and felt he was good enough to play, but another of my thoughts this summer was about reducing the average of the squad. Charlie accepted that. He knows that’s football; it’s about opinions.”

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin's Dundee United have put down a marker.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United put down a very big marker at Arbroath
Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United than Lawrence Shankland?
PODCAST: Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United in the Championship than…
Dundee United defender Scott McMann on the attack at Gayfield, Arbroath
EXCLUSIVE: Scott McMann outlines key factor behind his Dundee United resurgence — and eyes…
Jim Goodwin watches Dundee United defeat Arbroath
Dundee United have 'scope' for another signing following Aziz Behich sale
Ilmari Niskanen working hard in Dundee United training
EXCLUSIVE: Ilmari Niskanen could exit Dundee United as English League One suitors circle
Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton, pictured at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin reveals Glenn Middleton talks as Dundee United wide-man is urged to 'simplify'…
Dundee United celebrate at Arbroath. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showed fresh backbone, tempo and purpose on day one -…
Aziz Behich celebrates a Dundee United goal. Image: SNS
Aziz Behich in heartfelt Dundee United farewell as Australia ace reveals role of former…
Former Dundee United and Hibs manager Jack Ross
Former Dundee United boss Jack Ross lands Newcastle United role
Glenn Middleton applauds 3,225 travelling Dundee United fans at Gayfield.
Glenn Middleton: Dundee United relegation hurt may NEVER heal — but we'll use it…