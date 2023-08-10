Jim Goodwin provides Kai Fotheringham and Chris Mochrie injury updates as Dundee United boss addresses Charlie Mulgrew exit

Kai Fotheringham is edging closer to a Dundee United return and could be in contention to face Dunfermline on Saturday.

However, Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin has vowed not to rush the youngster back into action and risk sowing the seeds for a “stop-start” campaign.

Fotheringham has enjoyed a heartening start to the season, initially cementing the left wing berth and notching his maiden Tangerines goal in a recent 1-0 Viaplay Cup victory over Falkirk.

However, an untimely thigh injury saw the youngster ruled out of subsequent fixtures against Carlisle United and Arbroath.

Although Fotheringham is making a swift recovery, Goodwin will take no chances with a muscular issue.

“Kai is getting closer every day,” confirmed Goodwin.

“We are trying to push him for the weekend but we aren’t going to push him too hard and risk him breaking down.

“It’s a little bit of a muscle strain so we’ll just manage that. I don’t want him having a stop-start season.

“He’s had a great pre-season and was unlucky to pick up the niggle in training when he did. Hopefully, once he’s totally over that he’ll be back performing the way he was.”

With Chris Mochrie yet to make a competitive appearance this term due to an ankle issue, Goodwin added: “He is going to be a little bit longer; maybe another couple of weeks.”

Speculation

Meanwhile, Goodwin has described Charlie Mulgrew as “good as gold” during his tenure as United boss, contending that his exit was purely down to footballing reasons.

Mulgrew departed the club last Friday, with Goodwin well-served for left-sided centre-backs, keen not to obstruct Ross Graham’s progress and looking to bring down the average age of the squad.

And, while Mulgrew felt he had more to give for the Tangerines, Goodwin is adamant the parting of ways was not acrimonious.

“I an only speak about what Charlie was like from the point I came to the club, and he was brilliant around the place,” added Goodwin. “He was very professional and well-liked in the dressing room.

“I’m sure people will speculate about this, that and the other — but for the period of time I worked with him, he was as good as gold.

“I had a conversation with Charlie at the end of last season and I told him we were going in a different direction. We had Ross Graham, and I knew I was going to sign another left-sided centre-half.

“That may have also blocked things up for Ross, and I don’t want to do that. Ross is a player who I’ve got high hopes for. He’s got everything to have a real chance in the game.

“Charlie wanted to stay and felt he was good enough to play, but another of my thoughts this summer was about reducing the average of the squad. Charlie accepted that. He knows that’s football; it’s about opinions.”