Wild in the aisles: Midnight masked raider caught running about in Perth Morrisons

A masked raider was spotted running wild in the aisles during an after-hours raid on a Perth supermarket.

Ronald Reilly was confronted by staff after smashing his way into Morrisons, wearing a green bandana over his face and clutching a hammer.

The would-be thief, who had a Bag For Life carrier, was forced to flee empty-handed.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted breaking into the St Catherine’s Square store on June 11 this year, with intent to steal.

The 41-year-old, who has a previous conviction for selling drugs to schoolgirls, was spared a prison sentence.

Banging at the back door

Fiscal depute Erika Watson told the court: “Witnesses were within the locus at 1.25am, stacking shelves.

“They heard banging on the fire exit door at the rear.

“A male was then observed running around the rear aisle.

“Witnesses followed the man to the drinks aisle.”

Ms Watson said: “The accused was seen standing in the aisle. He was asked to leave the locus.

“The accused immediately walked past the witness and left through the rear fire door.

“It was at this point noticed that the bottom panels of the glass door had been smashed.”

The fiscal depute said: “Management was informed and the police were contacted.

“A short time later, officers traced the accused while he was walking on nearby High Street.

“They had identified him from the CCTV footage.”

Police recovered the bandana but Reilly had already ditched the hammer.

Not so subtle

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “It is not the most subtle of offences to come before the court.”

He said his client was making good progress with separate court orders.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Reilly: “I have to say that for any offence of housebreaking – but particularly involving a commercial premises – my starting point is one of custody.

“But the background to this suggests there is an alternative available to the court.

“I am prepared to give you a chance but you have to understand that if you breach this community payback order, that will be it.”

Reilly, of Cross Street, Perth, was placed on supervision for 12 months as a direct alternative to custody.

In 2021, he was jailed for being concerned in the supply of street valium at a Tesco car park in Dingwall.

He was reported to police by three schoolgirls to who he handed a tablet. The “quick-thinking” youngsters were later praised by police.

The court heard how Reilly’s life “spiralled out of control” after his father’s death in 2018.

