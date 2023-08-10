Wild in the aisles: Midnight masked raider caught running about in Perth Morrisons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wild in the aisles: Midnight masked raider caught running about in Perth Morrisons

Ronald Reilly was confronted by staff after smashing his way into the supermarket, wearing a green bandana over his face and clutching a hammer.

By Jamie Buchan
Ronald Reilly appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ronald Reilly appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A masked raider was spotted running wild in the aisles during an after-hours raid on a Perth supermarket.

Ronald Reilly was confronted by staff after smashing his way into Morrisons, wearing a green bandana over his face and clutching a hammer.

The would-be thief, who had a Bag For Life carrier, was forced to flee empty-handed.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted breaking into the St Catherine’s Square store on June 11 this year, with intent to steal.

The 41-year-old, who has a previous conviction for selling drugs to schoolgirls, was spared a prison sentence.

Banging at the back door

Fiscal depute Erika Watson told the court: “Witnesses were within the locus at 1.25am, stacking shelves.

“They heard banging on the fire exit door at the rear.

“A male was then observed running around the rear aisle.

“Witnesses followed the man to the drinks aisle.”

Morrisons in Perth

Ms Watson said: “The accused was seen standing in the aisle. He was asked to leave the locus.

“The accused immediately walked past the witness and left through the rear fire door.

“It was at this point noticed that the bottom panels of the glass door had been smashed.”

The fiscal depute said: “Management was informed and the police were contacted.

“A short time later, officers traced the accused while he was walking on nearby High Street.

“They had identified him from the CCTV footage.”

Police recovered the bandana but Reilly had already ditched the hammer.

Not so subtle

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “It is not the most subtle of offences to come before the court.”

He said his client was making good progress with separate court orders.

Ronald Reilly leaving Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff Alison McKay told Reilly: “I have to say that for any offence of housebreaking – but particularly involving a commercial premises – my starting point is one of custody.

“But the background to this suggests there is an alternative available to the court.

“I am prepared to give you a chance but you have to understand that if you breach this community payback order, that will be it.”

Reilly, of Cross Street, Perth, was placed on supervision for 12 months as a direct alternative to custody.

In 2021, he was jailed for being concerned in the supply of street valium at a Tesco car park in Dingwall.

He was reported to police by three schoolgirls to who he handed a tablet. The “quick-thinking” youngsters were later praised by police.

The court heard how Reilly’s life “spiralled out of control” after his father’s death in 2018.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

David Halkett appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Kinross groom abused police on wedding night after new husband told him marriage was…
Christopher Sharp - better known as Sherps - appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: YouTube.
Dundee rap star drove home from Perth court moments after being banned for drug-driving
Police raided the former swimming pool in Forfar.
Forfar swimming pool raid: Three appear in court
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — War hero admonished and footballer jailed
Police presence on Morrison Street, Kirriemuir after high speed crash
Pair from Dundee in court over Tayside 'police chase'
Moray Anderson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth shop manager caught in £25k money laundering scheme
Rapist Thomas Millar.
Dundee man who raped two girls in single night was already on bail accused…
Police found the dead hamster at the address in Fife when they went to look for Arran Swift.
Fife thug killed and 'mutilated' hamster with hammer in 15-month domestic abuse campaign
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Cardboard 'prayer mat' bigot
Steven Banks raped a 16-year-old after forcing her to change into his Rangers top..
Fife rapist already serving time for armed robbery, jury told after conviction