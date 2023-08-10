Dundee actor Brian Cox is offering personalised video messages for £537

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Dundee actor Brian Cox is offering personalised video messages for £537

It comes after the 77-year-old said he would work 'until I drop'.

By Andrew Robson
Succession star Brian Cox at the Edinburgh International Book Festival.
Succession star Brian Cox at the Edinburgh International Book Festival. Image: Pako Mera/Shutterstock.

You can get a personal video message from Succession star Brian Cox – but it comes at a significant cost.

The Dundee-born actor is part of a host of celebrities using the shout-out website Cameo.

The platform allows fans to purchase personalised video messages from some of the biggest names on the planet  – and is often used to send birthday greetings to fans.

Celebrities using Cameo include Harry Potter actor Tom Felton, Tiger King star Carole Baskin and reality icon Caitlyn Jenner.

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in TV drama Succession.
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession. Image: PA Photo/© HBO.

But a video from Mr Cox, known for playing Logan Roy in the hit HBO show Succession, will set fans back a whopping £537.

That fee makes him one of the highest chargers on the platform.

In his promotional video, the Golden Globe winner leans heavily into the volatile character.

Cox said: “Hi, I’m Brian Cox and I play Logan Roy and if you want me I will tell you to f*** off in a very uncertain manner.

“Okay, so have fun and get in touch.”

His Cameo page reveals that the average video length is 45 seconds and is usually delivered within 24 hours.

Retirement not an option for Dundee actor

Last month the 77-year-old actor revealed that he would never retire, stating he will “go on until I drop”.

The same month Mr Cox received a nomination for lead actor at the 75th Emmy Awards alongside Succession co-stars Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin.

It marks the first time in the awards’ history that three actors from the same series have been nominated in the same category.

More from Entertainment

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Taylor Swift closes out first US leg of The Eras Tour at sold-out SoFi…
Taylor Swift’s final concert at the venue, which can reach a capacity of up to 100,000, takes place on Wednesday (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Taylor Swift California shows to add £250 million to LA county economy – report
Robbie Robertson has died at the age of 80. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Canada has lost an icon’ – musicians pay tribute to Robbie Robertson
GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins ‘deeply shaken’ after witnessing dog attack (Ian West/PA)
GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins ‘deeply’ shaken after witnessing dog attack
Robbie Robertson (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies aged 80
Billy Porter has spoken about residuals where actors would be paid based on re-runs of their shows and films amid the US actors’ strike (Matt Crossick/PA)
Billy Porter: I don’t get any more money for repeats of Pose being aired
Doreen Mantle has died aged 97 (Catherine Shakespeare Lane/PA)
Doreen Mantle brought honesty to bizarre One Foot In The Grave scenes – writer
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it was a privilege to attend the star’s funeral (Liam McBurney/PA)
Varadkar: It was a ‘privilege’ to attend funeral of Sinead O’Connor
Doreen Mantle (Tim Ireland/PA)
One Foot In The Grave star Doreen Mantle dies aged 97
Artist Jamie Reid designed the covers for Sex Pistols’ releases (Jack O’Brien/PA)
Jamie Reid the artist who designed covers for Sex Pistols’ albums dies

Conversation