Dundee actor Brian Cox is offering personalised video messages for £537

You can get a personal video message from Succession star Brian Cox – but it comes at a significant cost.

The Dundee-born actor is part of a host of celebrities using the shout-out website Cameo.

The platform allows fans to purchase personalised video messages from some of the biggest names on the planet – and is often used to send birthday greetings to fans.

Celebrities using Cameo include Harry Potter actor Tom Felton, Tiger King star Carole Baskin and reality icon Caitlyn Jenner.

But a video from Mr Cox, known for playing Logan Roy in the hit HBO show Succession, will set fans back a whopping £537.

That fee makes him one of the highest chargers on the platform.

In his promotional video, the Golden Globe winner leans heavily into the volatile character.

Cox said: “Hi, I’m Brian Cox and I play Logan Roy and if you want me I will tell you to f*** off in a very uncertain manner.

“Okay, so have fun and get in touch.”

His Cameo page reveals that the average video length is 45 seconds and is usually delivered within 24 hours.

Retirement not an option for Dundee actor

Last month the 77-year-old actor revealed that he would never retire, stating he will “go on until I drop”.

The same month Mr Cox received a nomination for lead actor at the 75th Emmy Awards alongside Succession co-stars Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin.

It marks the first time in the awards’ history that three actors from the same series have been nominated in the same category.