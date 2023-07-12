Succession stars make Emmy nomination history with nods in top acting category

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Succession stars make Emmy nomination history with nods in top acting category

By Press Association
Succession stars make Emmy nomination history with nods in top acting category
Succession stars make Emmy nomination history with nods in top acting category (Ian West/PA)

Hit HBO drama Succession has made Emmy Award history after receiving three lead actor nominations for its final season.

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin will go head to head at the 75th annual awards, after all receiving nods in the category.

It marks the first time ever that three actors from the same series have been nominated simultaneously for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

Cox, Strong and Culkin all play members of the scheming Roy family in the drama, which wrapped up its fourth series earlier this year.

Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy, was also nominated in the equivalent female category of outstanding lead actress in a drama series, and the series was also nominated for outstanding drama series.

Succession has already earned 13 Emmy awards, including two best drama series awards for seasons two and three.

Cox and Strong have already competed in the lead actor category twice, with Strong defeating the Scottish actor in 2020.

It is Culkin’s first nomination in the outstanding lead actor category, though he has been nominated in the best supporting actor Emmy category twice.

Succession actors Alexander Skarsgard and Nicholas Braun also received Emmy nominations in the outstanding supporting actor category.

Other actors in the outstanding lead actor category include Bob Odenkirk, for Better Call Saul, and Pedro Pascal, for zombie-thriller The Last Of Us.

Pascal’s co-star in The Last Of Us, British teenager Bella Ramsey, also picked up a nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama series – alongside Snook.

Elsewhere, Daniel Radcliffe was nominated for an Emmy award for his performance in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The Harry Potter star was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or a movie, alongside fellow British star Taron Egerton.

The annual ceremony recognises the best in television excellence, and is hosted by the US Television Academy.

Nominations were read out by actor Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma on Tuesday.

The 75th annual Emmy awards will take place on September 18 2023.