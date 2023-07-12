Love Island receives nearly 1,000 complaints over islanders ‘bullying’ Scott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love Island receives nearly 1,000 complaints over islanders ‘bullying’ Scott

By Press Association
Love Island has received nearly 1000 complaints with the majority related to “alleged bullying” towards Scott Van-Der-Sluis from the other islanders during movie night, Ofcom has said. (ITV/PA)
Love Island received nearly 1,000 complaints with the majority related to “alleged bullying” towards Scott van-der-Sluis from the other islanders during movie night, Ofcom has said.

The broadcasting watchdog reported that 957 complaints were made about the episode on July 9, which saw the contestants given the opportunity to watch videos clips of various antics that took place when the couples were tested by being separated between the main villa and Casa Amor.

Footballer Scott, 22, from north Wales, was left single after his partner Catherine Agbaje decided to recouple with Elom Ahlijah-Wilson following her time in the second villa.

He ended up embroiled in more drama when a clip showed Scott saying he missed Catherine after she left for Casa Amor but that he felt he would not once the new female bombshells arrived at the villa.

After watching the clip, Dublin-born Catherine said: “It’s because he didn’t get the girls – that’s clearly what it was.”

Fellow islander Kady McDermott also jumped in, adding: “Apparently, none of the girls wanted you. That’s why.”

Scott hit back, saying: “It wasn’t that though. It’s not a matter of none of the girls wanting me because I didn’t do anything about it.”

Later in the evening, Scott watched a clip of Catherine getting close with Elom while the girls encouraged her to pursue the connection.

The female islanders could be seen cheering Catherine on as they watched a video of her kissing Elom, which prompted Mitchel to ask: “Laughing at my boy’s downfall?” and Sammy to add: “Imagine that was the other way round.”

Leah responded by saying: “She’s happy with Elom, you saw it” to which Scott replied: “I don’t have an issue with what’s just gone on.”

He noted that she was starting to do “a lot of talking” on the matter and when she questioned what he meant, he added: “You’re the spokesperson suddenly. You haven’t spoke for about four weeks.”

This prompted a shocked reaction from the female islanders with Kady branding the comment “rude”.

As part of the broadcaster’s duty of care policies, islanders completed video training and guidance across a range of topics including “mutually respectful behaviour in relationships” before entering the villa after the last summer series prompted thousands of complaints to Ofcom.

Many of the complaints related to “alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour” by some islanders, although they were not upheld.

The reality TV show also received a further 92 complaints in relation to Molly Marsh being reintroduced to Casa Amor after previously being eliminated from the programme, bringing the total number of complaints made to the media watchdog on the matter to 466.

ITV have been contacted for comment.