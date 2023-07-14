Dundee’s Brian Cox reveals he will never retire and will ‘keep going until he drops’ in Piers Morgan interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s Brian Cox reveals he will never retire and will ‘keep going until he drops’ in Piers Morgan interview

The Succession star has received a nomination for lead actor at the 75th Emmy Awards, going head to head with two fellow co-stars.

By Chloe Burrell
Brian Cox.
Brian Cox has said he will never retire. Image: Pako Mera/Shutterstock

Brian Cox has revealed he will never retire from acting in an interview with Piers Morgan.

The Succession star told the presenter on Talk TV that he will “go on until I drop”, saying he doesn’t believe in retiring.

Dundee-born Cox received a nomination for lead actor at the 75th Emmy Awards this week, going head to head with fellow co-stars Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin.

It marks the first time in the awards’ history that three actors from the same series have been nominated at the same time in the category.

The trio all play members of the Roy family in the drama, which wrapped up its fourth series earlier this year.

‘I’ve always thought about dying’

On Piers Morgan’s show Uncensored, which aired on Tuesday,  77-year-old Cox said he has always thought about dying.

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in TV drama Succession.
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession. Image: PA Photo/HBO

He said: “I’ve always thought about dying.

“I lost my father when I was eight so death has always been kind of omnipresent in my life.”

The actor added that he will never retire.

“I don’t believe in retiring – I’ll go on until I drop,” he said.

“I think eventually the dementia will get me.

“I’m hoping that I can keep the dementia at bay for a bit longer.

“I think I look amazing for my age.”

More from Dundee

Lesley Peebles, centre, with her children Heather and Stuart.
Lesley Peebles: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry nurse and mum-of-two
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Car thief Picture shows; Michael Harding. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Raging Dundee thief threatened to petrol bomb victim's car
Hannah McLaughlan, Hannah Reid, Holly Prowse and Jennifer McCann attended at Glasgow High Court to see their attacker sentenced.
Survivors of victim-blaming Angus rapist Logan Doig make powerful plea after waiving anonymity
City Churches Gardens. Photograph shows the City Churches Gardens as a popular stop for shoppers in the sun. 30 July 1973. H261 1973-07-30 City Churches Gardens (C)DCT Used in Courier 30 July 1973.
Nostalgic photos taken in 1973 capture Dundee faces and places
Flying the flag! Representing team Scotland, from left Eve McNaughton, Alicia Dailly and Aimee McKelvie from Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures from World Karate Championships opening ceremony at Dundee Ice Arena
Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross
Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross 'wouldn't stand in way' of Dundee drug consumption room…
Police on Kerr Street, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Man charged after armed police descend on Dundee flats
Councillor Craig Duncan outside the RBS branch in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
RBS urged to postpone closure of Broughty Ferry branch so locals can prove it's…
B&M, Kingsway Retail Park
Police probe after woman attacked in busy Dundee B&M car park
Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee ordered to make seven improvements following surprise inspection