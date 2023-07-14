Dundee’s Brian Cox reveals he will never retire and will ‘keep going until he drops’ in Piers Morgan interview

Brian Cox has revealed he will never retire from acting in an interview with Piers Morgan.

The Succession star told the presenter on Talk TV that he will “go on until I drop”, saying he doesn’t believe in retiring.

Dundee-born Cox received a nomination for lead actor at the 75th Emmy Awards this week, going head to head with fellow co-stars Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin.

It marks the first time in the awards’ history that three actors from the same series have been nominated at the same time in the category.

The trio all play members of the Roy family in the drama, which wrapped up its fourth series earlier this year.

‘I’ve always thought about dying’

On Piers Morgan’s show Uncensored, which aired on Tuesday, 77-year-old Cox said he has always thought about dying.

He said: “I’ve always thought about dying.

“I lost my father when I was eight so death has always been kind of omnipresent in my life.”

The actor added that he will never retire.

“I don’t believe in retiring – I’ll go on until I drop,” he said.

“I think eventually the dementia will get me.

“I’m hoping that I can keep the dementia at bay for a bit longer.

“I think I look amazing for my age.”