Dundee reportedly keen on former Rangers and Motherwell midfielder Sean Goss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee reportedly keen on former Rangers and Motherwell midfielder Sean Goss

The 27-year-old is a free agent after leaving the Steelmen at the end of last season

By George Cran
Sean Goss
Sean Goss (left) celebrates a goal at Easter Road. Image: SNS

Dundee are reportedly lining up a move for free agent Sean Goss as Tony Docherty’s search for a midfield boost goes on.

The 27-year-old left Motherwell at the end of last season after two years at Fir Park.

He also spent time on loan at Rangers and St Johnstone and has plenty of Premiership experience under his belt.

And the Daily Record are reporting Goss is a target of Dundee this summer, though he has “lucrative options in Greece and India” to consider.

The midfielder spent two seasons at Shrewsbury Town in English League One before arriving at Motherwell and was on the books at QPR after coming through the Manchester United youth system.

Dundee United's Jamie McGrath put his body on the line to stop a shot against Motherwell.
Sean Goss goes for goal against Dundee United. Image: SNS

There is a gap in Docherty’s midfield options now Shaun Byrne has joined Raith Rovers on loan for the upcoming season.

The Dark Blues have also been linked with loan moves for midfielders in the shape of Killian Phillips from Crystal Palace and Tyler Onyango of Everton.

It’s understood the arrival of Phillips is unlikely and a switch to Wycombe Wanderers has been suggested.

Docherty, meanwhile, confirmed last weekend that Onyango was on a list of targets.

More from Dundee FC

Antonio Portales made his Dundee debut against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty lifts lid on Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly injuries
Shaun Byrne has joined Raith Rovers on loan. Image: Raith Rovers.
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne agrees Raith Rovers switch
Jim Goodwin's Dundee United have put down a marker.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United put down a very big marker at Arbroath
Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United than Lawrence Shankland?
PODCAST: Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United in the Championship than…
Dundee players applaud fans at Dens Park after the 1-1 draw with Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
GEORGE CRAN: Steady start for Dundee but grabbing first Premiership win is crucial to…
Eddie Annand in action for Dundee.
Former Dundee star Eddie Annand reveals brave battle against incurable brain tumour
2
Antonio Portales made his Dundee debut against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.
Dundee face anxious wait on Antonio Portales injury
Lyall Cameron scored his first Premiership goal against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee's Lyall Cameron is a perfect example for kids aiming to…
Josh Mulligan (left) and Joe Shaughnessy were impressive against Motherwell. Images: Shutterstock/StatsBomb.
Dundee's young team: Causes for optimism in Motherwell draw as stats show unheralded duo…
Killian Phillips salutes Crystal Palace fans at Selhurst Park after losing the U/21 Premier League International Cup to PSV. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee linked with move for Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips

Conversation