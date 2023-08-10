Dundee reportedly keen on former Rangers and Motherwell midfielder Sean Goss

Dundee are reportedly lining up a move for free agent Sean Goss as Tony Docherty’s search for a midfield boost goes on.

The 27-year-old left Motherwell at the end of last season after two years at Fir Park.

He also spent time on loan at Rangers and St Johnstone and has plenty of Premiership experience under his belt.

And the Daily Record are reporting Goss is a target of Dundee this summer, though he has “lucrative options in Greece and India” to consider.

The midfielder spent two seasons at Shrewsbury Town in English League One before arriving at Motherwell and was on the books at QPR after coming through the Manchester United youth system.

There is a gap in Docherty’s midfield options now Shaun Byrne has joined Raith Rovers on loan for the upcoming season.

The Dark Blues have also been linked with loan moves for midfielders in the shape of Killian Phillips from Crystal Palace and Tyler Onyango of Everton.

It’s understood the arrival of Phillips is unlikely and a switch to Wycombe Wanderers has been suggested.

Docherty, meanwhile, confirmed last weekend that Onyango was on a list of targets.