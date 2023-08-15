Pictures of the first day back at Dundee schools from across the decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures of the first day back at Dundee schools from across the decades

To celebrate the new academic year, we have trawled our archives for some of the best back-to-school images from yesteryear. Graeme Strachan reports.

The first day back at school was excitement personified for these kids at Glebelands primary in August 1986. Image: DC Thomson.
Excitement, apprehension and anticipation mark the first day back at school after the six-week summer break for Dundee pupils and parents.

Hair brushed, shirts ironed, ties straightened and cheeky grins to the fore as they clutch their name backpack tightly as proud parents wave them off at the school gates.

Knowing they’ll return with the remnants of school dinner on a cardigan!

To celebrate the new academic year we have trawled the DC Thomson archives for some of the best back-to-school images from throughout the decades.

Sit up straight.

No talking at the back.

And if you know any of the people pictured, raise your hands in the comments!

1978

Steven and Gordon Farquharson and Tracy and Gary Henderson arriving at school. Image: DC Thomson.
Doubly eager to get started at Mossgiel Primary School in August 1978 were twins Steven and Gordon Farquharson and Tracy and Gary Henderson.

Do you recognise any of these faces?

1980

Stephen and Michael Gall and Alison and Craig Dick at a school desk. Image: DC Thomson.
The first few weeks always see the new primary ones gently eased into school life.

Twins Stephen and Michael Gall and Alison and Craig Dick were having fun and games in the classroom when they started at Mill of Mains primary in August 1980.

1981

Twins Susan and Raymond Young playing on their first day at school. Image: DC Thomson.
Twins Susan and Raymond Young from Harestane Crescent were aged four when they were photographed on their first day at Downfield Primary School in 1981.

They told our reporter they enjoyed their first day and would be back tomorrow!

1986

Nicola and Sarah Cumming of Kirkton Place and Jenna and Jamie Orr of Beauly Avenue do a thumbs up for the camera. Image: DC Thomson.
Thumbs up on the first day at Gilburn Primary School in August 1986 from twins Nicola and Sarah Cumming and Jenna and Jamie Orr.

Nicola and Sarah were wearing their first day name badges on the jumper, just in case anyone at the school had any difficulty telling them apart!

1986

Elaine Hill, Karen Hill, Natalie Gardiner and Darren Gardiner. Image: DC Thomson.
Did you attend Hillside Primary School in 1986?

Linking arms in the playground after starting school in August were twins Elaine Hill and Karen Hill alongside Natalie Gardiner and Darren Gardiner.

1987

Can you spot anyone you know in the class picture? Image: DC Thomson.

The P1A class at St Luke’s School line up around two desks for a class photo.

The St Luke’s building was razed to the ground in 2019 following a merger of the school estate with pupils in the catchment area now attending the North East Campus.

1998

Kayleigh McArdle, Eilish McArdle, Andrew McIntyre and Ross McIntyre. Image: DC Thomson.

More double trouble at Forthill Primary School in 1998.

Kayleigh McArdle, Eilish McArdle, Andrew McIntyre and Ross McIntyre lined up in the playground for a photograph that made the following day’s Evening Telegraph.

2002

Josh Moncrieff is helped on with his schoolbag by his mum, Gillian Moncrieff. Image: DC Thomson.
Four-year old Josh Moncrieff, who was on a life-support machine for the first 10 days of his life, began his academic career at Mid Craigie Primary School in August 2002.

Josh thankfully overcome those early health problems and mum Gillian endured a mixture of emotions as she helped him put on his bag before the walk to the gates.

2007

Aimee Martin and Lacy Martin and Cara Spence and Lewis Spence. Image: DC Thomson.
Mill of Mains Primary School has shaped so many childhoods and helped form so many friendships since opening back in 1972.

Twins Aimee Martin and Lacy Martin and Cara Spence and Lewis Spence were getting to know each other in the playground after arriving for lessons in August 2007.

2008

Twins Bethany and Steven Irvine and Connor and Liam Phin. Image: DC Thomson.
Twins Bethany and Steven Irvine and Connor and Liam Phin look resplendent in their new uniforms, after starting school at Longhaugh PS in August 2008.

The old building is long gone, after being demolished in March 2019 but the school lives on at the North East Campus on Lothian Crescent.

2008

Piper Scott Findlay with pupils, teachers and elected representatives. Image: DC Thomson.
Piper Scott Findlay called the tune to mark the opening of Craigowl Primary in Laird Street in August 2008 following the merger between Brackens and Macalpine.

Parents and grandparents were out in force to watch as the children started the new schools against the backdrop of music and were full of praise for the new buildings.

2011

Suzanne Whelby with children Conor and Nicole. Image: DC Thomson.

Mum Suzanne Whelby walked her six-year-old son Conor Dailly and four-year-old daughter Nicole to Blackness Primary School in 2011 for the first day back.

Nicole was starting primary one with Conor on hand to show her the ropes!

2021

New pupils with some home comforts at St Clement’s. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Chase from Paw Patrol was on the case when children from St Clement’s Primary School arrived for their first day of school on August 17 2021.

And although the continuing Covid-19 restrictions meant that social distancing and staggered start times remained in place, it did not dampen the enthusiasm that always comes with such a special occasion.

How could it?

Thankfully things are now back to normal following a difficult few years, which were easily the most disruptive in children’s education since the Second World War.

The memories we make at school are the foundation of our adult life.

Here’s to many more being made as the bell rings again today.

