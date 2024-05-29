St Johnstone boss Craig Levein targets former Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu as first summer signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein targets former Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu as first summer signing

The 29-year-old is out of contract at Port Vale.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein is keen to bring Uche Ikpeazu to McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein is keen to bring Uche Ikpeazu to McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein is keen to link up again with former Hearts striker, Uche Ikpeazu, Courier Sport understands.

The powerful centre-forward was brought to Tynecastle by Levein in 2018 and spent two seasons in Edinburgh.

Since leaving Scotland in 2020, the 29-year-old has played for Wycombe Wanderers, Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, Konyaspor in Turkey and, most recently, Port Vale.

His contract has run out with the Valiants, who were relegated from League One last season, and they want to keep him.

Ikpeazu has been selected for Uganda’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Botswana and Algeria on June 7 and June 10.

Although he has never been a prolific finisher (22 goals for Cambridge United was his best goal-scoring career spell) he has built a reputation for strength, pace and bringing the best out of players around him.

With Adama Sidibeh, Nicky Clark and Benji Kimpioka already at McDiarmid Park, the attraction for Levein is obvious.

At one point Ikpeazu was linked with both Celtic and Rangers, when Hearts were understood to have put a seven-figure price tag on his head.

