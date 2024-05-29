St Johnstone boss Craig Levein targets former Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu as first summer signing

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein is keen to link up again with former Hearts striker, Uche Ikpeazu, Courier Sport understands.

The powerful centre-forward was brought to Tynecastle by Levein in 2018 and spent two seasons in Edinburgh.

Since leaving Scotland in 2020, the 29-year-old has played for Wycombe Wanderers, Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, Konyaspor in Turkey and, most recently, Port Vale.

His contract has run out with the Valiants, who were relegated from League One last season, and they want to keep him.

Ikpeazu has been selected for Uganda’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Botswana and Algeria on June 7 and June 10.

Although he has never been a prolific finisher (22 goals for Cambridge United was his best goal-scoring career spell) he has built a reputation for strength, pace and bringing the best out of players around him.

With Adama Sidibeh, Nicky Clark and Benji Kimpioka already at McDiarmid Park, the attraction for Levein is obvious.

At one point Ikpeazu was linked with both Celtic and Rangers, when Hearts were understood to have put a seven-figure price tag on his head.