10 self-catering units planned for Kinross supermarket store rooms

Kinross is in line for 10 new self-catering apartments on top of a town centre supermarket.

The one-bedroom units are planned for the first and second floors above the Greens store on the High Street.

All would have en-suite bathrooms and a kitchenette with a communal lounge on the first floor.

Ten of the 47 spaces in the neighbouring car park would be set aside for guests of the units.

The plans have been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council by the property arm of Greens’ parent company Glenshire.

A number of residents have objected, along with Kinross Community Council and the Kinross-shire Civic Trust.

However, council officers are recommending councillors approved the application when the planning and placemaking committee meets next Wednesday, June 5.

A report to the committee states: “The immediate area has a mix of uses, and the property is situated above a supermarket on a busy through route for vehicles passing through the town centre.

“It is considered that the proposed use as a short-term let is compatible with the established character and is unlikely to increase noise and disturbance to a harmful extent.”

Self-catering plan could boost visitor provision in Kinross area

The application is for the part change of use and alterations to form 10 short-term let accommodation units.

The space at 54-56 High Street is currently used for storage by the supermarket.

Eight apartments are planned for the first floor, with two more on the floor above.

Kinross Community Council says the scheme could lead to noise and parking problems, as well as conflict with supermarket delivery vehicles.

Kinross-shire Civic Trust also raises concerns over the nature of the accommodation.

Its objection says: “The floor plans indicate 10 en-suite bedrooms and a communal sitting area. There are no kitchen facilities.

“This would suggest very short stay accommodation… These are not flats, they are bedrooms with shower rooms.”

It goes on: “Clearly, there would be perhaps 20 additional people staying in the town centre. This will have implications for sewerage and waste storage and collection.”

The planners’ report suggests a mix of guests might be attracted to stay.

“These could be for holiday or other uses such as for short term workers in the area,” it explains.

Councillors will also be told the 10 units would mean a 45% increase in the amount of self-catering accommodation in the area.

But that’s still below the level at which a short-term let control area might be required to protect residents.