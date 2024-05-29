10 self-catering units planned for Kinross supermarket store rooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

10 self-catering units planned for Kinross supermarket store rooms

The first and second floors above the Greens store on the High Street could be turned into accommodation for holidaymakers and workers

By Morag Lindsay
Green's of Kinross exterior
The accommodation is planned for above the Greens supermarket on Kinross High Street. Image: Google Maps.

Kinross is in line for 10 new self-catering apartments on top of a town centre supermarket.

The one-bedroom units are planned for the first and second floors above the Greens store on the High Street.

All would have en-suite bathrooms and a kitchenette with a communal lounge on the first floor.

Ten of the 47 spaces in the neighbouring car park would be set aside for guests of the units.

The plans have been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council by the property arm of Greens’ parent company Glenshire.

A number of residents have objected, along with Kinross Community Council and the Kinross-shire Civic Trust.

However, council officers are recommending councillors approved the application when the planning and placemaking committee meets next Wednesday, June 5.

Car park next to Green's store in Kinross
Visitors to the Kinross self-catering units could use the car park next door. Image: Google Maps.

A report to the committee states: “The immediate area has a mix of uses, and the property is situated above a supermarket on a busy through route for vehicles passing through the town centre.

“It is considered that the proposed use as a short-term let is compatible with the established character and is unlikely to increase noise and disturbance to a harmful extent.”

Self-catering plan could boost visitor provision in Kinross area

The application is for the part change of use and alterations to form 10 short-term let accommodation units.

The space at 54-56 High Street is currently used for storage by the supermarket.

Eight apartments are planned for the first floor, with two more on the floor above.

Kinross Community Council says the scheme could lead to noise and parking problems, as well as conflict with supermarket delivery vehicles.

Kinross-shire Civic Trust also raises concerns over the nature of the accommodation.

Loch Leven loch and castle
The units could appeal to visitors to attractions like Loch Leven. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Its objection says: “The floor plans indicate 10 en-suite bedrooms and a communal sitting area. There are no kitchen facilities.

“This would suggest very short stay accommodation… These are not flats, they are bedrooms with shower rooms.”

It goes on: “Clearly, there would be perhaps 20 additional people staying in the town centre. This will have implications for sewerage and waste storage and collection.”

The planners’ report suggests a mix of guests might be attracted to stay.

“These could be for holiday or other uses such as for short term workers in the area,” it explains.

Councillors will also be told the 10 units would mean a 45% increase in the amount of self-catering accommodation in the area.

But that’s still below the level at which a short-term let control area might be required to protect residents.

 

