Dundee United PODCAST: 'Bullish' Mark Ogren has got his Dundee United mojo back The owner of the Tannadice club is up for the fight of restoring United's Premiership status. Dundee United owner Mark Ogren was at the recent Dunfermline game. Image: SNS By Eric Nicolson Dundee United owner Mark Ogren is relishing the task of restoring the Tannadice club's Premiership status after talk of a buy-out came to nothing. In this week's Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence discusses a conversation he had with the American at the weekend. Jim found Ogren to be in "bullish" mood, with selling up anytime soon not on the agenda. On the pitch, Dunfermline showed United won't have things their own way in the Championship. Jim, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson also debate St Johnstone's continued early-season misery and Dundee's failure to turn decent performances into wins. Listen below at Podbean – Subscribe and listen at one of the following links – Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts Spotify Or watch Talking Football on YouTube –
