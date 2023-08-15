Planning u-turn means Aberdour car park can stay until 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Planning u-turn means Aberdour car park can stay until 2025

Housebuilder Cala Homes feared it would have to rip up the parking area after its original planning application was refused.

By Claire Warrender
The Aberdour car park.
The Aberdour car park can stay. Image: Supplied by Cala Homes.

Councillors have decided a well-used Aberdour car park can stay following a planning u-turn.

Housebuilder Cala Homes faced having to tear up the temporary parking area built next to its Inchcolm Green development last year.

It was mooted by Fife Council when it approved plans for the 84-home estate.

The small Aberdour car park was built last year.
The small Aberdour car park was built last year. Image: Cala Homes.

Officers said it would mitigate the loss of on-street parking while the road was being widened.

However, they then refused Cala’s application to keep the car park for four years while housebuilding continued.

The council’s planning review body has now overturned that decision on appeal.

And it means the car park on the eastern edge of Aberdour can remain until December 2025.

The site must then be reinstated to its previous use.

Cala Homes ‘delighted with positive outcome’

The paved area was originally intended to remain for just 16 weeks.

But Cala Homes wanted to keep it to allow contractors to use it during construction.

Aberdour car park
It is used by contractors and locals. Image: Cala Homes.

The company’s planning manager Steven Cooper welcomed the review body’s decision.

He said: “Cala has always tried its best to be co-operative and upfront with sensitive community issues such as this, so we’re delighted to have had a positive outcome.

“Our role as a responsible developer is to assess what impact we may have on communities, and how we can minimise any disruptions locals may be concerned about.

“The car park is a great example of that.”

Car park well-used by Aberdour residents

He added: “The temporary car park not only facilitates the contractors on the site, but has also helped residents to free up space on Main Street outwith working hours.

“This is a really meaningful outcome for the community.

“And we look forward to engaging with locals and Fife Council for the duration of this build.”

The paved area was built on a section of agricultural land just off Main Street.

And the original refusal followed concerns about possible flooding.

Cala has now been asked to provide drainage details as a condition of planning permission.

Councillors heard the car park is well-used by locals and stops parking on the narrow main road.

Conversation