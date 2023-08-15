Planning u-turn means Aberdour car park can stay until 2025

Councillors have decided a well-used Aberdour car park can stay following a planning u-turn.

Housebuilder Cala Homes faced having to tear up the temporary parking area built next to its Inchcolm Green development last year.

It was mooted by Fife Council when it approved plans for the 84-home estate.

Officers said it would mitigate the loss of on-street parking while the road was being widened.

However, they then refused Cala’s application to keep the car park for four years while housebuilding continued.

The council’s planning review body has now overturned that decision on appeal.

And it means the car park on the eastern edge of Aberdour can remain until December 2025.

The site must then be reinstated to its previous use.

Cala Homes ‘delighted with positive outcome’

The paved area was originally intended to remain for just 16 weeks.

But Cala Homes wanted to keep it to allow contractors to use it during construction.

The company’s planning manager Steven Cooper welcomed the review body’s decision.

He said: “Cala has always tried its best to be co-operative and upfront with sensitive community issues such as this, so we’re delighted to have had a positive outcome.

“Our role as a responsible developer is to assess what impact we may have on communities, and how we can minimise any disruptions locals may be concerned about.

“The car park is a great example of that.”

Car park well-used by Aberdour residents

He added: “The temporary car park not only facilitates the contractors on the site, but has also helped residents to free up space on Main Street outwith working hours.

“This is a really meaningful outcome for the community.

“And we look forward to engaging with locals and Fife Council for the duration of this build.”

The paved area was built on a section of agricultural land just off Main Street.

And the original refusal followed concerns about possible flooding.

Cala has now been asked to provide drainage details as a condition of planning permission.

Councillors heard the car park is well-used by locals and stops parking on the narrow main road.