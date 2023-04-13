Aberdour car park could be torn up after council that suggested it refuses permission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdour car park could be torn up after council that suggested it refuses permission

Cala Homes want to keep a car park it built opposite its development in Aberdour for four more years, but Fife Council has said no.

By Emma Duncan
The car park in question in Aberdour, on the east end of Main Street. Image: Cala Homes.

Fife Council has refused to green-light a car park in Aberdour which has already been built.

Cala Homes built the temporary car park opposite its Inchcolm Green development in the the Fife town last year.

It was mooted by Fife Council as part of its approval for the 84-home development in a bid to provide nearby residents with parking spaces while Main Street was widened in line with planning conditions.

Originally intended to be in place for 16 weeks, Cala Homes has since asked for permission to be extended for four years to provide addition parking for contractors.

Aberdour car park plans

The housebuilding firm says this would prevent workers parking on neighbouring streets as the site develops.

But Fife Council refused permission in January, meaning it may have to be torn up and the land returned for agricultural use.

The temporary car park (bottom left) and the housing development (right). Image: Cala Homes.

Cala Homes has now appealed the decision, which the council says was prompted by flood concerns.

Neighbours have shared similar worries, saying water spills onto the road during periods of heavy rainfall.

Charbel Bouaoun, who lives on Main Street, said: “There is no proper drainage proposed. The area proposed regularly gathers water during heavy rainfall.

“The risk of flooding of properties in Main Street by water flowing down Mains Brae will be greatly increased.

“A repeat of recent flooding events in Aberdour, of which Fife Council is well aware, must be avoided.”

The small car park was built last year. Image: Cala Homes.

Cala, which started building the new homes last January, says existing drains and sewers will be maintained and temporary trench drains installed to combat the issue.

The company hopes “common sense will prevail” and the initial decision will be overturned.

Steven Cooper, planning manager at Cala Homes (East), said: “There were six objections, however feedback following the refusal decision suggests that a large number of local residents want the temporary car park to be made available for use over the duration of works at Inchcolm Green.

“The car park continues to be used by local residents outwith working hours and at weekends.”

‘Local community lost out’

He added: “We were encouraged by the local response to the refusal and have decided to proceed with an appeal.

“It is the local community who lost out through refusal of the application, and with the car park now only required until December 2025, we hope that common sense will prevail.”

The housing developer has appealed the decision, which will go before Fife Council’s local review body in the coming months.

