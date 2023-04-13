Aberdour car park could be torn up after council that suggested it refuses permission

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife Council has refused to green-light a car park in Aberdour which has already been built.

Cala Homes built the temporary car park opposite its Inchcolm Green development in the the Fife town last year.

It was mooted by Fife Council as part of its approval for the 84-home development in a bid to provide nearby residents with parking spaces while Main Street was widened in line with planning conditions.

Originally intended to be in place for 16 weeks, Cala Homes has since asked for permission to be extended for four years to provide addition parking for contractors.

Aberdour car park plans

The housebuilding firm says this would prevent workers parking on neighbouring streets as the site develops.

But Fife Council refused permission in January, meaning it may have to be torn up and the land returned for agricultural use.

Cala Homes has now appealed the decision, which the council says was prompted by flood concerns.

Neighbours have shared similar worries, saying water spills onto the road during periods of heavy rainfall.

Charbel Bouaoun, who lives on Main Street, said: “There is no proper drainage proposed. The area proposed regularly gathers water during heavy rainfall.

“The risk of flooding of properties in Main Street by water flowing down Mains Brae will be greatly increased.

“A repeat of recent flooding events in Aberdour, of which Fife Council is well aware, must be avoided.”

Cala, which started building the new homes last January, says existing drains and sewers will be maintained and temporary trench drains installed to combat the issue.

The company hopes “common sense will prevail” and the initial decision will be overturned.

Steven Cooper, planning manager at Cala Homes (East), said: “There were six objections, however feedback following the refusal decision suggests that a large number of local residents want the temporary car park to be made available for use over the duration of works at Inchcolm Green.

“The car park continues to be used by local residents outwith working hours and at weekends.”

‘Local community lost out’

He added: “We were encouraged by the local response to the refusal and have decided to proceed with an appeal.

“It is the local community who lost out through refusal of the application, and with the car park now only required until December 2025, we hope that common sense will prevail.”

The housing developer has appealed the decision, which will go before Fife Council’s local review body in the coming months.