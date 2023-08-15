Dundee United fan with MS feels ‘unsafe’ and ‘discriminated against’ due to matchday parking rules

A disabled Dundee United fan says he feels “unsafe” and “discriminated against” after new matchday parking restrictions were introduced.

Mark Forrester, who has multiple sclerosis (MS) and uses an electric wheelchair, has hit out after struggling to find somewhere to park for Saturday’s game at Tannadice.

The Forfar man claims the number of disabled spaces on North Isla Street has been cut after the restricted parking zone was put in place – and there are “not even close to being enough” to accommodate both fans and residents.

He was forced to park on the steep incline of Provost Road ahead of Saturday’s game against Dunfermline – and had to travel into oncoming traffic in his wheelchair to find a dropped kerb.

The 53-year-old told The Courier: “Taking my chair out of the car and then having to go against busy traffic was very scary.

“I regularly have falls and the thought of it happening on an open and busy road is quite terrifying.

“I did not feel safe at all.”

The rules, introduced by Dundee City Council on streets surrounding Tannadice and Dens Park for the new season, allow people to register their vehicles for parking outside their homes.

Previously, cones were put out, meaning many residents had to park elsewhere during games.

‘I’ve never felt so discriminated against in my life’

Mark, who has been a season ticket-holder since 1986, has attended games in his wheelchair for the last six years by parking on North Isla Street.

But he says he has never known disabled supporters to be treated so unfairly.

The computer programmer said: “Honestly, I’ve never felt so discriminated against in my life.

“The fact this is being done by the local authority makes it even more galling.

“The buses can park closer than I can – it just seems so skewed.”

Mark places the blame for the problems solely on the council.

He added: “The club have been absolutely fantastic and I imagine the new restrictions are as much a pain for the club as they are for me.”

The complaints come after a mum living near the stadiums said she had been “threatened” with fines for parking outside her home because the vehicle she uses is not registered to her.

Dundee City Council says it is reviewing feedback on the restrictions after the opening games of the season.

A spokesperson said: “We will liaise with club representatives and Police Scotland regarding adjustments to blue badge holder parking provision for future matches.”

Dundee United ’empathises’ with fans over parking rules

A spokesperson for Dundee United said: “We have passed these concerns onto our council liaison alongside club concerns about the logistical aspect.

“We empathise and understand the frustration caused by the new parking restriction zones.

“We will continue the positive dialogue with the council to hopefully ensure a satisfactory solution that works for all parties.”