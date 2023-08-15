Dundee United fan with MS feels ‘unsafe’ and ‘discriminated against’ due to matchday parking rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United fan with MS feels ‘unsafe’ and ‘discriminated against’ due to matchday parking rules

Mark Forrester, 53, claims fewer spaces are now available for blue badges.

By Andrew Robson
Mark Forrester in his wheelchair and a sign warning of the Dundee football parking restrictions
Mark Forrester is unhappy about changes to football parking in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A disabled Dundee United fan says he feels “unsafe” and “discriminated against” after new matchday parking restrictions were introduced.

Mark Forrester, who has multiple sclerosis (MS) and uses an electric wheelchair, has hit out after struggling to find somewhere to park for Saturday’s game at Tannadice.

The Forfar man claims the number of disabled spaces on North Isla Street has been cut after the restricted parking zone was put in place – and there are “not even close to being enough” to accommodate both fans and residents.

He was forced to park on the steep incline of Provost Road ahead of Saturday’s game against Dunfermline – and had to travel into oncoming traffic in his wheelchair to find a dropped kerb.

Football restricted parking sign in Dundee near Dens Park and Tannadice
The new matchday football restrictions in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The 53-year-old told The Courier: “Taking my chair out of the car and then having to go against busy traffic was very scary.

“I regularly have falls and the thought of it happening on an open and busy road is quite terrifying.

“I did not feel safe at all.”

The rules, introduced by Dundee City Council on streets surrounding Tannadice and Dens Park for the new season, allow people to register their vehicles for parking outside their homes.

Previously, cones were put out, meaning many residents had to park elsewhere during games.

‘I’ve never felt so discriminated against in my life’

Mark, who has been a season ticket-holder since 1986, has attended games in his wheelchair for the last six years by parking on North Isla Street.

But he says he has never known disabled supporters to be treated so unfairly.

The computer programmer said: “Honestly, I’ve never felt so discriminated against in my life.

“The fact this is being done by the local authority makes it even more galling.

“The buses can park closer than I can – it just seems so skewed.”

Mark at home in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Mark places the blame for the problems solely on the council.

He added: “The club have been absolutely fantastic and I imagine the new restrictions are as much a pain for the club as they are for me.”

The complaints come after a mum living near the stadiums said she had been “threatened” with fines for parking outside her home because the vehicle she uses is not registered to her.

Dundee City Council says it is reviewing feedback on the restrictions after the opening games of the season.

A spokesperson said: “We will liaise with club representatives and Police Scotland regarding adjustments to blue badge holder parking provision for future matches.”

Dundee United ’empathises’ with fans over parking rules

A spokesperson for Dundee United said: “We have passed these concerns onto our council liaison alongside club concerns about the logistical aspect.

“We empathise and understand the frustration caused by the new parking restriction zones.

“We will continue the positive dialogue with the council to hopefully ensure a satisfactory solution that works for all parties.”

