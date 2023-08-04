Dundee mum ‘threatened’ with fines for parking outside her own home on football match days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee mum ‘threatened’ with fines for parking outside her own home on football match days

Jana Smuharova has been affected by the new Dundee football parking restrictions.

By Andrew Robson
Jana Smuharova with her daughter.
Jana Smuharova with her daughter. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A Dundee mum says she has been ‘threatened’ with fines for parking outside her own home.

It is a result of Dundee City Council’s introduction of a restricted parking zone in the area around Dens Park and Tannadice on matchdays.

Residents are able to apply for an exemption but require proof of vehicle ownership.

However, for Hindmarsh Avenue resident Jana Smuharova this is an issue, as the car she relies on is not registered with her.

Dundee mum hitting out at parking restrictions infront of sign
Jana is currently forced to move her car on matchdays. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Jana uses her partner’s vehicle, who lives in Airdrie, and is insured through a trader’s policy.

Despite having several exchanges with the council to resolve the issue, the 38-year-old feels officers are unwilling to listen.

She said: “I own the property so I don’t understand what right they have to deny me parking in front of my own flat.

“It feels like they are bullying me. I am a resident, I have a mortgage and I pay council tax.

“They will not listen to my situation.”

‘I’m not trying to cheat the system’ says Dundee mum

Jana, a marketing manager, uses the car daily and says she needs it to drive her five-year-old daughter to nursery.

She added: “Games can be late at night. Am I expected to wake up my daughter to go and move the car or leave her in the house alone?

“My partner has his own separate vehicle, and I don’t expect him to be exempt, I’m not fighting that.

“I’m not trying to cheat the system, I just want to be able to park the car I rely on.”

New restrictions aim to give greater flexibility

The new parking restrictions have been introduced to give residents greater flexibility to come and go on matchdays.

The scheme covers an area bounded by Dens Road, Caird Avenue, Clepington Road, Court Street North and Arklay Street.

The boundary of the new parking scheme around Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: DC Thomson.

It comes after parking fines in the city rose to £100.

But Jana says it has caused her serious stress and added to the existing nightmare of trying to park on the street.

She said: “This has been a massive stress for me, and I’m freaking out when there is a match on.

“What’s worse is I don’t give a monkey about football.”

In response, a spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The council may accept alternative evidence where a V5C cannot be provided.

“We will liaise with any residents who require additional support with this.”

