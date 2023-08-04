Dundee mum ‘threatened’ with fines for parking outside her own home on football match days

A Dundee mum says she has been ‘threatened’ with fines for parking outside her own home.

It is a result of Dundee City Council’s introduction of a restricted parking zone in the area around Dens Park and Tannadice on matchdays.

Residents are able to apply for an exemption but require proof of vehicle ownership.

However, for Hindmarsh Avenue resident Jana Smuharova this is an issue, as the car she relies on is not registered with her.

Jana uses her partner’s vehicle, who lives in Airdrie, and is insured through a trader’s policy.

Despite having several exchanges with the council to resolve the issue, the 38-year-old feels officers are unwilling to listen.

She said: “I own the property so I don’t understand what right they have to deny me parking in front of my own flat.

“It feels like they are bullying me. I am a resident, I have a mortgage and I pay council tax.

“They will not listen to my situation.”

‘I’m not trying to cheat the system’ says Dundee mum

Jana, a marketing manager, uses the car daily and says she needs it to drive her five-year-old daughter to nursery.

She added: “Games can be late at night. Am I expected to wake up my daughter to go and move the car or leave her in the house alone?

“My partner has his own separate vehicle, and I don’t expect him to be exempt, I’m not fighting that.

“I’m not trying to cheat the system, I just want to be able to park the car I rely on.”

New restrictions aim to give greater flexibility

The new parking restrictions have been introduced to give residents greater flexibility to come and go on matchdays.

The scheme covers an area bounded by Dens Road, Caird Avenue, Clepington Road, Court Street North and Arklay Street.

It comes after parking fines in the city rose to £100.

But Jana says it has caused her serious stress and added to the existing nightmare of trying to park on the street.

She said: “This has been a massive stress for me, and I’m freaking out when there is a match on.

“What’s worse is I don’t give a monkey about football.”

In response, a spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The council may accept alternative evidence where a V5C cannot be provided.

“We will liaise with any residents who require additional support with this.”