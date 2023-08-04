Gran Fondo: Council’s parking warning after UCI vehicles receive tickets in Perth

Drivers in Perth have been warned to park responsibly after UCI vehicles were spotted with parking tickets on Thursday.

The cars, which were parked outside the Perth Concert Hall on Mill Street, received the tickets ahead of the Gran Fondo cycling race taking place on Friday.

The race is part of the UCI World Championships taking place throughout Scotland

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the tickets were issued to two vehicles by mistake – but has urged people to park responsibly.

Perth faces a series of road closures as it hosts the Gran Fondo and Perth show on the same day.

UCI vehicle parking tickets ‘issued in error’

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “These tickets were issued in error and will be cancelled.

“We are working closely with the event organisers to support the UCI Cycling Championships in Perth, which includes facilitating access, including parking, for event support vehicles.

“During a very busy weekend for Perth and Kinross we continue to ask everyone to park responsibly and with consideration for their fellow road users.”

UCI has been approached for comment.