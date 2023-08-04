Gran Fondo: Council’s parking warning after UCI vehicles receive tickets in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Gran Fondo: Council’s parking warning after UCI vehicles receive tickets in Perth

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the cars received the tickets by mistake

By Kieran Webster
Two UCI branded vehicles with parking tickets on Mill Street, Perth
Two UCI-branded vehicles recieved parking tickets in Perth. Image: Perthshire Local/Facebook.

Drivers in Perth have been warned to park responsibly after UCI vehicles were spotted with parking tickets on Thursday.

The cars, which were parked outside the Perth Concert Hall on Mill Street, received the tickets ahead of the Gran Fondo cycling race taking place on Friday.

The race is part of the UCI World Championships taking place throughout Scotland

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the tickets were issued to two vehicles by mistake – but has urged people to park responsibly.

Perth faces a series of road closures as it hosts the Gran Fondo and Perth show on the same day.

UCI vehicle parking tickets ‘issued in error’

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “These tickets were issued in error and will be cancelled.

“We are working closely with the event organisers to support the UCI Cycling Championships in Perth, which includes facilitating access, including parking, for event support vehicles.

“During a very busy weekend for Perth and Kinross we continue to ask everyone to park responsibly and with consideration for their fellow road users.”

UCI has been approached for comment.

