Hooded men torch car and pour petrol over Dundee family home before fleeing

A Dundee family home and vehicle were torched by two hooded “scumbags” captured on CCTV.

Police are investigating the incident on Fintry Drive, which happened in the early hours of Thursday, July 27.

At around 2am two men entered a driveway with a jerrycan before pouring fuel on a vehicle and home.

A Fiat 500 was destroyed during the incident, while the property also suffered cosmetic damage from the smoke.

Footage shared online – by the victim – shows one of the men responsible videoing the incident as the other assailant douses the home in petrol.

While holding a phone he uses a lighter to ignite the car before the pair flee on foot.

Clips of the incident have now been shared more than 300 times online.

Speaking on social media the home owner – who does not wish to be identified – revealed they’d been on a family holiday at the time.

Daughter ‘terrified’

He said: “While we were on our family holiday in Turkey last week we were woke up with the news our Fiat 500 was on fire inside our driveway.

“We then watched our own cameras back when we got home and saw it had actually been petrol bombed.

“Even pointing and attempting to chuck petrol on the house and at our front door, inches away from our main gas box.

“We have a nine-year-old girl who lives In this house and is now terrified to even go to sleep.

“Somebody knows something, and if anyone recognises these two scumbags please give me a message.”

Police say attack was ‘wiflul’

The two men involved were believed to be wearing North Face jackets, navy bottoms and Nike trainers.

During the appeal online it was also detailed that a black Mercedes was seen doing “laps” of the street both before and after the fire.

Police confirmed they are treating the incident as “wilful” as they confirmed an investigation was ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 5.20am on Thursday, 27 July, 2023, officers received a report of a vehicle fire on Fintry Drive, Dundee.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”