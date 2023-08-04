Hooded men torch car and pour petrol over Dundee family home before fleeing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Hooded men torch car and pour petrol over Dundee family home before fleeing

One of the assailants videoed the incident as they poured petrol on a car and home.

By James Simpson
The hooded men entered a driveway on Fintry Drive, Dundee. Image: Supplied
The hooded men entered a driveway on Fintry Drive, Dundee. Image: Supplied

A Dundee family home and vehicle were torched by two hooded “scumbags” captured on CCTV.

Police are investigating the incident on Fintry Drive, which happened in the early hours of Thursday, July 27.

At around 2am two men entered a driveway with a jerrycan before pouring fuel on a vehicle and home.

A Fiat 500 was destroyed during the incident, while the property also suffered cosmetic damage from the smoke.

Fintry Drive.

Footage shared online – by the victim – shows one of the men responsible videoing the incident as the other assailant douses the home in petrol.

While holding a phone he uses a lighter to ignite the car before the pair flee on foot.

Clips of the incident have now been shared more than 300 times online.

One of the men instructs the other man to pour fuel on the home. Image: Supplied.

Speaking on social media the home owner – who does not wish to be identified – revealed they’d been on a family holiday at the time.

Daughter ‘terrified’

He said: “While we were on our family holiday in Turkey last week we were woke up with the news our Fiat 500 was on fire inside our driveway.

“We then watched our own cameras back when we got home and saw it had actually been petrol bombed.

“Even pointing and attempting to chuck petrol on the house and at our front door, inches away from our main gas box.

“We have a nine-year-old girl who lives In this house and is now terrified to even go to sleep.

“Somebody knows something, and if anyone recognises these two scumbags please give me a message.”

Police say attack was ‘wiflul’

The two men involved were believed to be wearing North Face jackets, navy bottoms and Nike trainers.

The pair fled on foot. Image: supplied

During the appeal online it was also detailed that a black Mercedes was seen doing “laps” of the street both before and after the fire.

Police confirmed they are treating the incident as “wilful” as they confirmed an investigation was ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 5.20am on Thursday, 27 July, 2023, officers received a report of a vehicle fire on Fintry Drive, Dundee.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

