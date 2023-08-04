Liz Strachan: Montrose teacher who became best-selling author dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liz Strachan: Montrose teacher who became best-selling author dies

It was during a rainy holiday in Mallorca in 2008 that she spent time indoors jotting down funny anecdotes from her career.

By Chris Ferguson
Liz displays one of her best-selling books.
Former maths teacher and author Liz Strachan.

Author and former maths teacher Liz Strachan of Montrose and Aberdeen, has died aged 84.

She had a long career in education, mainly in Brechin and Montrose, before turning to writing in later years.

Liz, however, had always possessed a mastery of language and her career direction at university in Aberdeen was always finely balanced between maths and languages.

Best seller

These were published the following year as A Slice of Pi and sold upwards of 100,000 copies.

A more serious maths book, Numbers Are Forever, followed and then came Easy as Pi.

But the genesis of Liz’s writing career can be traced to a family trauma the previous decade.

Her first granddaughter, Lauren, was born prematurely and was not expected to survive. Liz responded by writing a letter of Love which went on to win the 1991 European Letter Writer of the Year competition. Her grandchild not only survived but thrived.

Two photographs of best-selling author and former teacher Liz Strachan.
Liz Strachan taught in Aberdeen, Brechin and Montrose before her successful writing career.

Liz also wrote many articles and short stories for newspapers such as The Courier and The Press and Journal, and magazines including My Weekly and the Leopard.

Elizabeth Cooper Murray was born in Aberdeen to John Murray, a painter and decorator, and his wife, Eleanor Robertson Elrick, a bookkeeper, just months before the start of the Second World War.

She grew up with an elder brother, Gordon, and attended Mile End School before earning a scholarship to Aberdeen Academy.

Academic excellence

At both school and university she excelled at languages and maths but eventually opted to train as a maths teacher in the city after she left university in 1959.

Her early teaching career was in Aberdeen but after her marriage to Alexander (Sandy) in 1963 the couple had spells in Glasgow, Perth and Alloa. Son Murray was born in 1964 followed by Bruce in 1967.

The family returned to the north-east in 1968 and Liz taught first at Brechin High School then Montrose Academy before retiring in 1997.

Influential teacher

Murray said: “We have received nearly 500 messages from former pupils telling how our mother had been a positive influence on so many young lives. One told us she ‘was a special teacher who really spent time with those that were struggling’.”

Both Liz and Sandy loved the outdoors; hillwalking, golfing and spending time on the beach together.

Murray said: “Mum was a keen golfer and played at North Links Ladies and then Royal Montrose.

“How someone with no sight in her left eye (due to a major bleed behind her eye that robbed her of her sight) and then later macular degeneration in her right eye could play we’ll never know, but like everything in her life, she didn’t let a mere disability stop her or hold her back.”

Liz was a member of Angus Writers Circle and the Scottish Association of Writers and many of the short stories and articles she produced were published in newspapers and magazines.

It was her books, however, that propelled her into best-sellers lists not just in the UK but in the USA, Poland, Spain and elsewhere.

