Dundee send starlet Jack Wilkie on loan to League One side

Son of former Dens and Scotland star Lee Wilkie is Edinburgh-bound.

By Sean Hamilton
Jack Wilkie in action for Dundee in pre-season. Image; SNS.
Dundee kid Jack Wilkie has joined Edinburgh City on loan.

The 20-year-old defender made one League Cup appearance for the Dark Blues this summer, clocking up 90 minutes against Airdrie.

Now he has agreed a season-long switch to the capital city side, who are targeting a League One promotion push.

Wilkie, son of former Dundee, Dundee United and Scotland star Lee, spent last season on loan with Peterhead.

He made 31 appearances as the Blue Toon slumped to relegation to League Two.

But his contribution was impressive enough to entice Edinburgh City to snap him up and he will go straight into their squad for Saturday’s season opener against Stirling Albion.

Wilkie acquitted himself well for the Dee in his first start against Airdrie a fortnight ago, but was adjudged to have fouled Josh O’Connor in the box in the closing minutes.

Rhys McCabe subsequently won the game for the Diamonds from the spot.

It was a tough lesson for the young defender, but Dundee star Joe Shaughnessy had words of encouragement for Wilkie in the aftermath.

Jack Wilkie made his first start for Dundee at Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
He said: “I have been there plenty of times and it won’t be the last time he gives a penalty away.

“You have to just put it behind you and go again. He had done well and he has looked good in pre-season, I have been impressed by him.

“I said to him that it happens to everyone, I know I have certainly done it a few times over the years.

“You learn and make sure you don’t do it again.”

