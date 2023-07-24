Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy’s message to Dens kid Jack Wilkie after penalty heartbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy’s message to Dens kid Jack Wilkie after penalty heartbreak

The Dark Blues were beaten on the road at Airdrieonians in the Viaplay Cup.

By George Cran
Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy wasted no time in having a word with gutted youngster Jack Wilkie after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Airdrie.

The 20-year-old made his first start for Dundee, just his third appearance in the first team, and acquitted himself well for much of the game.

However, he was adjudged to have pushed Josh O’Connor in the box by referee Colin Steven in the closing minutes.

The resulting spot-kick gave Airdrieonians player-manager Rhys McCabe the chance to win the game for his side.

‘Jack has to learn’

A harsh learning curve for Wilkie says experienced defender Shaughnessy.

“At the time I thought the penalty looked soft,” the Dens skipper said.

Airdrieonians celebrate their winner. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“There is probably enough contact to give the referee a decision to make.

“Jack has to learn from that as he is a young lad. I have been there plenty of times and it won’t be the last time he gives a penalty away.

“You have to just put it behind you and go again. He had done well and he has looked good in pre-season, I have been impressed by him.

“It is one of those things that can happen and I have already spoken to him about it.

Jack Wilkie made his first start for Dundee at Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“I said to him that it happens to everyone, I know I have certainly done it a few times over the years.

“You learn and make sure you don’t do it again.”

‘We have to win’

The reverse leaves Dundee in fourth place in the group on three points with the Diamonds top with six.

Lyall Cameron had earlier missed the chance to give the Dark Blues a 1-0 lead from their own spot-kick.

But Shaughnessy admits the display fell short.

“In the end the performance wasn’t good enough,” he added.

Lyall Cameron saw his second-half penalty saved. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“We didn’t cause them enough problems or create enough to win. Airdrie didn’t either and a draw would have been a fair result, but we gave away a soft penalty and it cost us.

“We had plenty of the ball and I thought we were fairly comfortable at the back and they didn’t worry us but they might say the same about us.

“We’ll have to win the next two games to try to get through.

“We might need to be the best second place team or hope that Airdrie slip up now.

“It’s not ideal and you don’t want it to be in someone else’s hand but that’s how it is.”

Dundee are next in action at home to Dumbarton on Wednesday, 24 hours after Inverness host Airdrieonians.

